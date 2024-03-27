Chelsea Women vs Ajax Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women will be looking to book their spot in the Women's Champions League last-four when they square against Ajax Women at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Emma Hayes' side picked up a 3-0 win in their quarter-finals first-leg tie at Amsterdam last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea Women vs Ajax Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Stamford Bridge

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Ajax will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 4 pm ET on Wednesday, March 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Ajax Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Ajax is available to watch and stream online through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

The Blues will remain without the likes of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Maren Mjelde, Mia Fishel and Sam Kerr.

Mayra Ramirez is in contention for a start after returning as a substitute in the 2-0 league win against West Ham over the weekend.

Guro Reiten, Eve Perisset and Erin Cuthbert can also expect recalls in the XI.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Nusken, Reiten; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger, Cox Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Ajax Women team news

Ajax boss Suzanne Bakker will not be able to call upon the services of midfielder Lily Yohannes due to suspension, although Sherida Spitse is back from her ban.

There will be big hopes for forward Romee Leuchter to lead an incredible come-back from three goals down in the first leg.

Ajax Women possible XI: Van Eijk; Keijzer, Spitse, De Sanders, De Klonia; Noordam, Van Gool, Sabajo; Grant, Jansen, Leuchter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nienhuis, Van der Wal, Van Eijk, Van der Vliet, Van der Weide Defenders: De Sanders, Verhoeve, Kardinaal, Keijzer, De Klonia Midfielders: Van de Velde, Sabajo, Van Gool, Noordam, Spitse, Noordman Forwards: Keukelaar, Grant, I. Hoekstra, T. Hoekstra, Leuchter, Tolhoek

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Chelsea Women and Ajax Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 19, 2024 Ajax 0-3 Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League

