Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will be looking to grab their second Premier League win of the season when they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues have won their last two games across all competitions and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record in the current season.
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last four fixtures. They are on a tough run of away games at the start of the season. They lost to Arsenal and Manchester United, and have a trip to Manchester City lined up after the international break.
Forest will be looking to cause an upset against Chelsea, but they know that it will be a difficult task. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time
|Date:
|September 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Universo, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Mauricio Pochettino has no new injuries to deal with as his side prepares to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, and Trevoh Chalobah are all set to miss the upcoming match. However, Mykhaylo Mudryk seems to have recovered from a minor ailment and could be available for selection.
Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Colwill, Silva; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Petrovic
|Defenders:
|Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Humphreys, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto, Colwill
|Midfielders:
|Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Mudryk, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke
|Forwards:
|Jackson, Washington, Burstow
Nottingham Forest team news
For Forest, center-back Worrall is set to return this weekend after serving a one-match suspension. However, fellow defender Scott McKenna is dealing with a hamstring issue.
Danilo, Wayne Hennessey, and Orel Mangala are also sidelined due to injuries. Andrey Santos is ineligible to play against his parent club, but Felipe has recovered from his knee injury and could be in the mix.
Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath
|Defenders:
|Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager, Felipe
|Midfielders:
|Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 2023
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|January 2023
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|January 2020
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|FA Cup
|January 2019
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|FA Cup
|September 2017
|Chelsea 5 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|Carabao Cup
Useful links
- Premier League news
- Chelsea team page
- Nottingham Forest team page
- Football on TV in the US
- Watch and live stream soccer
How to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer in the 2023-24
How to watch live sports on Fubo TV: soccer live stream and more
How to watch live soccer on USA Network in the 2023-24 season
How to watch live sports on Sling TV: soccer live stream and more
How to watch live soccer on NBC Sports in the 2023-24 season
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?