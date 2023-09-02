Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be looking to grab their second Premier League win of the season when they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues have won their last two games across all competitions and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record in the current season.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last four fixtures. They are on a tough run of away games at the start of the season. They lost to Arsenal and Manchester United, and have a trip to Manchester City lined up after the international break.

Forest will be looking to cause an upset against Chelsea, but they know that it will be a difficult task. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The game between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Universo, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino has no new injuries to deal with as his side prepares to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, and Trevoh Chalobah are all set to miss the upcoming match. However, Mykhaylo Mudryk seems to have recovered from a minor ailment and could be available for selection.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Colwill, Silva; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Humphreys, Silva, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Gusto, Colwill Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Sterling, Mudryk, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington, Burstow

Nottingham Forest team news

For Forest, center-back Worrall is set to return this weekend after serving a one-match suspension. However, fellow defender Scott McKenna is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Danilo, Wayne Hennessey, and Orel Mangala are also sidelined due to injuries. Andrey Santos is ineligible to play against his parent club, but Felipe has recovered from his knee injury and could be in the mix.

Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Felipe; Aurier, Kouyate, Yates, Aina; Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aurier, Aina, Drager, Felipe Midfielders: Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 2023 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League January 2020 Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest FA Cup January 2019 Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest FA Cup September 2017 Chelsea 5 - 1 Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup

