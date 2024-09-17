An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch live soccer on the USA Network

Hulu Trio Bundle starts from just $11.99 per month, but you will need a pricier '+ Live TV' plan to get NBC Sports.

DirecTV offers a number of packages that carry NBC Sports, as well as a wide range of much more.

fuboTV offers the most comprehensive soccer coverage available on the US streaming market.

Sling offers great value and, more importantly, access to both NBC and the USA Network!

The USA Network broadcasts some of the most exciting showcase sports in America, and when it comes to soccer that’s no different. While what they offer in the sport arena is slightly limited, it’s very much quality over quantity, with soccer teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal regularly gracing the their airwaves.

But how can you watch USA Network soccer streams? We delve into the details to find the very best packages you can stream soccer through the platform…

What soccer can you watch through the USA Network?

The USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal Television, with much of the action broadcast on the channel courtesy of NBC Sports. At present, only Premier League soccer is available to watch through the USA Network, with multiple games shown live each week across the season, particularly on Saturday and Sunday gamedays.

Alongside the wider NBC network, it’s the only place you can watch the English Premier League TV schedule in the USA, with other NBC channels also broadcasting games as well as its streaming platform Peacock being the only place you can watch every single Premier League game live.

Premier League matches on the USA Network this weekend

Date Fixture Kick Off (ET) Network 21/09 West Ham United vs Chelsea 07:30 USA Network 21/09 Liverpool vs Bournemouth 10:00 USA Network 21/09 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 12:30 USA Network

Best TV packages to watch USA Network live soccer in 2023

Premier League lovers really don’t want to miss out on the USA Network, with dozens upon dozens of games streamable across the season. They often broadcast games of a range of teams from giants like Manchester United to relative minnows like Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion who are making their way in the division.

To help you find the best package for you to watch the USA Network, we’ve rounded up the best options…