How to watch Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a thrilling NBA battle on March 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Boston is coming in second with 116.9 points per game, and OKC is averaging 119.7 points (4th).

The two teams are excellent defensively despite their offensive prowess; Boston gives up only 108.2 points every game (3rd), while Oklahoma is superior at 107.1 (2nd).

The Thunder have a shooting advantage in terms of efficiency; they are ninth in the percentage of field goals made (47.8%), while the Celtics are rated seventeenth (46.2%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic NBA game on March 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown scores 23.2 points, grabs 6.1 rebounds, and provides 4.8 assists a game while shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Sam Hauser averages 7.3 points with 3.0 rebounds a game, but his shooting percentage is 43.8%.

Derrick White contributes 1.5 blocks per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jayson Tatum Knee injury Out C, Al Horford Toe injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points a game with an effective 52.5% hitting and 90.0% on his free-throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein has 11.2 per game, with 3.0 coming from offense and 8.3 coming from defense.

Jalen Williams contributes by grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Out PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Thunder and the Celtics have alternated resounding victories in their previous five meetings, with OKC winning three of them, including their most recent 105-92 triumph on January 6, 2025. Boston demonstrated their capacity to take charge while competing at their best in April 2024 when they won 132-100, their most recent victory. However, as demonstrated by their crushing defeat of Boston 150-117 in January 2023, the Thunder additionally showed their ability to dominate the city. This meeting could be fiercely contested because both teams have strong offenses and are among the league's strongest defensive teams. Although Boston's star power and defensive prowess keep them in the game, OKC may have a little advantage due to their recent series success and higher field goal percentage.

Date Results Jan 06, 2025 Thunder 105-92 Celtics Apr 04, 2024 Celtics 132-100 Thunder Jan 03, 2024 Thunder 127-123 Celtics Jan 04, 2023 Thunder 150-117 Celtics Nov 15, 2022 Celtics 126-122 Thunder

More NBA news and coverage