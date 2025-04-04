How to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to face off against the Phoenix Suns to start a thrilling NBA game on April 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Phoenix has lost four straight games going into their clash with Boston.

The Celtics are 24-13 at home and have a 7-3 performance in one-possession games, showing their ability to perform well in close games.

The Suns have had a difficult road record, going 12-26. They commit 13.3 turnovers on average per game, but they have a 16-7 record when they win the turnover fight.

This season, Boston's field goal percentage is 46.2%, which is just lower than Phoenix's 47.1%. In contrast, the Suns shoot 14.5 three-pointers on average each game, which is more than the Celtics' 12.9 three-pointers per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Phoenix Suns in an electrifying NBA game on April 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date April 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is scoring 27.0 points every game for the Celtics and hitting 45.2% from the field.

Sam Hauser has made 2.9 three-pointers each game in his last ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day C, Kristaps Porzingis Iillness Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is scoring 25.5 points and dishing out 7.1 assists a game for the Suns.

Tyus Jones has averaged 11 points with 3.5 assists a game throughout his last ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Royce O'Neale Iillness Day-to-Day SG, Bradley Beal Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Celtics have outscored the Suns in their last five encounters, winning four of them, including their most recent meeting on March 27, 2025, when they defeated the Suns 132-102. Three of Boston's victories have come by double-digit scores, demonstrating their persistent superiority over Phoenix. In February 2023, the Suns restricted the Celtics only to 94 points, their lone win during this time. Boston seems to be in control once more, especially considering the Celtics' impressive home performance and their capacity to take advantage of Phoenix's road shortcomings. Devin Booker must performe well if the Suns are to change the trend, and they must cut down on turnovers since winning their battle has been crucial to their success. But with Jayson Tatum spearheading the attack and the Celtics' successful record versus Phoenix, another Boston triumph seemed certain.

Date Results Mar 27, 2025 Celtics 132-102 Suns Mar 15, 2024 Celtics 127-112 Suns Mar 10, 2024 Celtics 117-107 Suns Feb 04, 2023 Suns 106-94 Celtics Dec 08 2022 Celtics 125-98 Suns

More NBA news and coverage