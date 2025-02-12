How to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the San Antonio Spurs to open a highly anticipated NBA game on February 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Celtics are 16-10 at home and have the best defense in the Eastern Conference, giving up only 108.2 points each game and letting opponents shoot 45.0% of the time. Conversely, the Spurs are 5-6 in matchups settled by fewer than four points and maintain a 10-15 record away from home.

San Antonio averages 114.4 points a game on offense, but the Celtics score 117.2 points, which is 2.8 more compared to what the Spurs give up. The Spurs are excellent outside the arc, making 13.9 3-pointers on average per game, 1.1 more than Boston's average of 12.8.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will battle with the San Antonio Spurs in an epic NBA action on February 12, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date February 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points with 4.2 assists per contest.

Jayson Tatum has been scoring a lot lately; in the last ten games, he has averaged 24.9 points.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jaylen Brown Knee injury Out SF, Torrey Craig Ankle injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Chris Paul averages 9.3 points per game and shoots 41.8% from the field.

Victor Wembanyama has made an average of 2.5 3-pointers per game over the last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Charles Bassey Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have won four of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs, demonstrating their dominance in these meetings. Boston won 117-98 in their latest game, which took place on January 18, 2024.

Additionally, on January 1, 2024, the Celtics defeated the Spurs 134-101, and during March 2023, they won 137-93.

The only win for San Antonio was a close triumph in January 2022, 99-97. with these patterns, the Celtics seem to have a big edge heading into this game, particularly with their potent defense and prolific offense.

Even though the Spurs have been somewhat resilient in close actions, the Celtics' history and recent performance indicate they have a chance to win again, particularly if their top players, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum, keep up their impressive performance.

Date Results Jan 18, 2024 Celtics 117-98 Spurs Jan 01, 2024 Celtics 134-101 Spurs Mar 27, 2023 Celtics 137-93 Spurs Jan 08, 2023 Celtics 121-116 Spurs Jan 06, 2022 Spurs 99-97 Celtics

