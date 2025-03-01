How to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets is set to happen on March 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at the Celtics' home ground.

The Denver Nuggets, who are third across the NBA, having 121.4 points per game, have a definite offensive advantage over the Celtics, who are in sixth place with 116.9 points.

Boston trails the league with a field goal percentage of 46.1% (17th), while Denver leads with an even more astounding 50.8%.

Denver also has a modest advantage on the boards, collecting 46.1 rebounds each game (3rd) as opposed to Boston's 44.9 (12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets will meet in an epic NBA action on March 2, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum shoots 80.1% from his free-throw line and 45.5% from the field, leading his team with 27.0 points per game. Additionally, he averaged 8.8 rebounds each game.

Derrick White generates 1.05 blocks per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jure Holiday Finger injury Out C, Kristaps Porzingis Illness Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.1 points each game and shoots an impressive 57.7% from his shots and 82.2% from his free-throw line. He generates 12.7 rebounds each game.

Jamal Murray shoots an effective 47.5% from the field and scores 21.1 points, grabs 3.8 rebounds, and provides 6.0 assists per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Aaron Gordon Ankle injury Out SF, Peyton Watson Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics dominated their previous five encounters with the Denver Nuggets, including their most recent 118-106 triumph on January 8, 2025. Previously in the season, Boston also won handily, including a 130-104 thumping on October 6, 2024. Denver has, however, maintained a competitive edge, winning two close games in 2024, with a slim 102-100 victory in January and a 115-109 triumph in March. With Nikola Jokic dominating the Nuggets in both scoring and rebounds, Boston's defense may be tested by Denver's effective offense (50.8% FG and 121.4 PPG). In the meantime, Boston's prior success in this game and Jayson Tatum's scoring prowess (27.0 PPG) indicate they have what it takes to win again. A fierce duel is to be expected, with Denver trying to regain momentum and Boston hoping to maintain their current domination.

Date Results Jan 08, 2025 Celtics 118-106 Nuggets Oct 06, 2024 Celtics 130-104 Nuggets Oct 04, 2024 Celtics 107-103 Nuggets Mar 08, 2024 Nuggets 115-109 Celtics Jan 20, 2024 Nuggets 102-100 Celtics

More NBA news and coverage