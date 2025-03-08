How to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics will host the Los Angeles Lakers to open a thrilling NBA game on March 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. Boston is riding a three-game winning streak going into this game.

The Celtics have a 21-11 home record, but with only 41.3 points each game in the paint, they are last within the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers have a 15–14 away record and a 15–14 record in games that are decided by 10 points or more.

Boston's average of 17.9 three-pointers per game is 4.6 points higher than the Lakers' defensive average of 13.3 per game. Los Angeles, however, is hitting 48.2% from the range, which is 2.9% better than the 45.3% Boston's opponents have given up so far this season.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

Date March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, making 26.9 points, grabbing 8.8 rebounds, and dishing out 5.8 assists each game on average.

Derrick White has averaged 19.3 points per game over the past ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jrue Holiday Hand injury Day-to-Day SF, Jaylen Brown Knee injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James scores 24.9 points and grabs 8.0 rebounds every game to lead the Lakers.

Luka Doncic has made 2.5 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Jordan Goodwin Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

This game might be quite competitive based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Celtics have won the last three meetings, while the Lakers have captured the last two, including a resounding 117-96 triumph in January 2025. This season, Boston has performed well at home; however, Los Angeles has proven that it can win away from home. If the Celtics can take advantage of the Lakers' perimeter defense, their dependence on three-point shooting may prove to be a significant factor. But the Lakers, who have a team led by LeBron James and have made good field goals, might provide Boston with trouble once more. The Celtics' ability to control Los Angeles's offense and raise their scoring within the paint could determine the outcome of the game if current trends continue.

Date Results Jan 24, 2025 Lakers 117-96 Celtics Feb 02, 2024 Lakers 114-105 Celtics Dec 6, 2023 Celtics 126-115 Lakers Jan 29, 2023 Celtics 125-121 Lakers Dec 14, 2022 Celtics 122-118 Lakers

