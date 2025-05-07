How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks to start the thrilling Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round series on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After a thrilling 108-105 overtime victory on Monday, the New York Knicks led 1-0 going into this game. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points, while Jalen Brunson topped New York with 29.
Boston is currently ranked seventh in the NBA in terms of scoring at 116.3 points every game and hitting 46.2% from the field, and they have dominated their division during the season with a 14-2 record.
New York has a 34-18 record in Eastern Conference games, but they have a 19-23 record versus teams that are above .500.
The Celtics' offense is strong; on average, they score 116.3 points a game, which is 4.6 points higher than the Knicks' usual 111.7 points. In contrast, Boston averages 12.9 three-pointers per game, and New York averages 12.6 three-pointers per game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time
The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will meet in an epic NBA game on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
May 7, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
TD Garden
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Boston Celtics team news
Jaylen Brown has averaged 14.4 points per game over his last ten games.
Jayson Tatum leads his team with averages of 8.7 rebounds, 26.8 points, and six assists every game.
Boston Celtics injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
C, Kristaps Porzingis
Illness
Day-to-Day
PF, Sam Hauser
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
New York Knicks team news
Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the Knicks with 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.
Jalen Brunson has been averaging 6.1 assists and 26 points in his last 10 games.
New York Knicks injuries
No injuries
Boston Celtics and New York Knicks head-to-head record
The Boston Celtics had dominated their last five meetings with the New York Knicks, taking four of those meetings prior to the Knicks' 108-105 overtime victory on May 6, 2025, to start the present playoff series. Boston has routinely outscored New York in their last four games, displaying their offensive prowess with resounding wins like a 131-104 victory in February and a 132-109 thumping in October. But the Knicks' most recent victory points to a change in momentum, driven by Jalen Brunson's impressive action and tightened defense. Given how intense the series is now, Game 2 may go either way. The Knicks want to continue on their recent run of success and win another game away from home, while Boston will be keen to recover at home by depending on Tatum and Brown.
Date
Results
May 06, 2025
Knicks 108-105 Celtics
Apr 09, 2025
Celtics 119-117 Knicks
Feb 23, 2025
Celtics 118-105 Knicks
Feb 09, 2025
Celtics 131-104 Knicks
Oct 23, 2024
Celtics 132-109 Knicks