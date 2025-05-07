How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks to start the thrilling Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round series on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After a thrilling 108-105 overtime victory on Monday, the New York Knicks led 1-0 going into this game. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points, while Jalen Brunson topped New York with 29.

Boston is currently ranked seventh in the NBA in terms of scoring at 116.3 points every game and hitting 46.2% from the field, and they have dominated their division during the season with a 14-2 record.

New York has a 34-18 record in Eastern Conference games, but they have a 19-23 record versus teams that are above .500.

The Celtics' offense is strong; on average, they score 116.3 points a game, which is 4.6 points higher than the Knicks' usual 111.7 points. In contrast, Boston averages 12.9 three-pointers per game, and New York averages 12.6 three-pointers per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will meet in an epic NBA game on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown has averaged 14.4 points per game over his last ten games.

Jayson Tatum leads his team with averages of 8.7 rebounds, 26.8 points, and six assists every game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Kristaps Porzingis Illness Day-to-Day PF, Sam Hauser Ankle injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is leading the Knicks with 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson has been averaging 6.1 assists and 26 points in his last 10 games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics had dominated their last five meetings with the New York Knicks, taking four of those meetings prior to the Knicks' 108-105 overtime victory on May 6, 2025, to start the present playoff series. Boston has routinely outscored New York in their last four games, displaying their offensive prowess with resounding wins like a 131-104 victory in February and a 132-109 thumping in October. But the Knicks' most recent victory points to a change in momentum, driven by Jalen Brunson's impressive action and tightened defense. Given how intense the series is now, Game 2 may go either way. The Knicks want to continue on their recent run of success and win another game away from home, while Boston will be keen to recover at home by depending on Tatum and Brown.

Date Results May 06, 2025 Knicks 108-105 Celtics Apr 09, 2025 Celtics 119-117 Knicks Feb 23, 2025 Celtics 118-105 Knicks Feb 09, 2025 Celtics 131-104 Knicks Oct 23, 2024 Celtics 132-109 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage