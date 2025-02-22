How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to take on the New York Knicks to start a high-voltage NBA battle on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Knicks are slightly ahead of the Celtics in terms of points each game, scoring 118.3 (4th within the NBA) however, the Celtics score 117.3 (6th).

Boston's defense, on the other hand, has been much better, giving up just 108.1 points a game (3rd), while New York gives up 112.5 (13th).

The Knicks rank third in the percentage of field goals made (49.4%), while the Celtics trail behind (46.1%, 17th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will battle with the New York Knicks in an epic NBA action on February 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum averages 26.8 points each game with a field goal percentage of 45.4% and a free-throw percentage of 79.6%, with 8.7 rebounds each game.

Derrick White boosts the defense with 1.12 blocks per game.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player I njury I njury status Xavier Tillman Knee injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson averages 26.0 points per game on an effective 48.9% hitting and 81.8% from his free-throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns pulls down 13.5 rebounds a game, which includes 10.4 defensive rebounds and 3.1 offensive rebounds.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Hart Knee injury Day-to-Day Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Boston Celtics and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have crushed the New York Knicks in their previous five encounters, winning four of them, with the most recent two, 131-104 on February 9, 2025, as well as 132-109 on October 23, 2024. Overall, Boston has dominated these games, with the Knicks' lone victory coming on the 12th of April 2024, when they defeated them 118-109. Jayson Tatum's scoring power will be difficult to control, and the Celtics' formidable defense may be important in reducing New York's effective offense. To challenge Boston's defense, the Knicks will rely on Karl-Anthony Towns' domination of rebounds and Jalen Brunson's ability to create moves. The Knicks could make this a lot closer game if they take advantage of their hitting accuracy and rebounding edge, but the Celtics appear set for another impressive showing based on their recent record and team statistics.

Date Results Feb 09, 2025 Celtics 131-104 Knicks Oct 23, 2024 Celtics 132-109 Knicks Apr 12, 2024 Knicks 118-109 Celtics Feb 25, 2024 Celtics 116-102 Knicks Dec 09, 2023 Celtics 133-123 Knicks

More NBA news and coverage