How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Boston Celtics are set to square off against the Utah Jazz to start a high-voltage NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Boston Celtics' 111-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boston is 22-11 at home and stands sixth within the Eastern Conference, having 11.0 offensive boards per game. Luke Kornet leads the team with an average of 2.4 rebounds per game.

Utah is fourth in the conference with 45.9 rebounds a game, headed by Walker Kessler at 12.4 rebounds, despite having a 7–25 road record.

This season, the Celtics' field goal percentage of 46.2% is marginally lower than the Jazz's 47.5%. Utah, on the other hand, makes 13.9 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.2 more than Boston's average of 12.7.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will face the Utah Jazz in an electrifying NBA game on March 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden in Boston Location Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum averages 27.2 points, grabs 8.9 rebounds, and provides 5.8 assists per contest.

Derrick White has been shooting 47.4% from the field and scoring 19.0 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds over the past ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day C, Kristaps Porzingis Illness Day-to-Day

Utah Jazz team news

Kyle Filipowski has been scoring 16.2 points over the last ten games.

Keyonte George leads the Jazz, averaging 16.8 points and producing 5.9 assists per game.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Jordan Clarkson Foot injury Out PF, Lauri Markkanen Back injury Out

Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz head-to-head record

The Celtics have prevailed in their recent games against the Jazz, capturing four of the previous five encounters, and most of those wins have been by a wide margin. Boston demonstrated their offensive power and defensive discipline in their two games earlier this season, winning 123-107 on March 13th and 126-97 on the sixth of January. The Celtics have routinely scored more points than the Jazz; Utah's closest game was a close win of 118-117 on March 19th, 2023. Another Celtics win looks expected, given Boston's impressive home record and Utah's poor road record. Boston may have the advantage with Jayson Tatum performing at his best and Derrick White offering consistent scoring assistance, particularly if they can curtail Walker Kessler's rebounding advantage for Utah. History indicates the Celtics are in a solid position to continue their recent winning streak in this game, but the Jazz will need to put up strong performances from Kyle Filipowski and Keyonte George to stay up.

Date Results Mar 13, 2024 Celtics 123-107 Jazz Jan 06, 2024 Celtics 126-97 Jazz Apr 01, 2023 Celtics 122-114 Jazz Mar 19, 2023 Jazz 118-117 Celtics Mar 24, 2022 Celtics 125-97 Jazz

