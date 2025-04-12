How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the Charlotte Hornets to open a thrilling NBA game on April 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Celtics had beaten the Hornets in a decisive 130-94 victory prior to this game.
Boston ranks second in defense, giving up just 107.6 points per game, while averaging 116.4 points a game, which is eighth best in the league.
On the other hand, the Hornets are a mid-tier group in that category since they struggle offensively, scoring only 105.5 points each game (28th) and allowing 114.3 points (15th) on defense.
Boston hits 46.3% from the floor (18th), while Charlotte ranks in last place at 43.1%, indicating a large shooting efficiency difference.
Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Date and tip-off time
The Boston Celtics will clash with the Charlotte Hornets in an exciting NBA battle on April 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
April 13, 2025
Tip-off Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
TD Garden
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Boston Celtics team news
Jayson Tatum leads his team in scoring (27.0 points per game), grabbing 8.7 rebounds, and shooting 45.3% from his shots and 81.3% from his free-throw line.
Derrick White contributes effectively with 1.01 blocks and a field goal percentage of 43.9, and he provides good support with 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists a game.
Boston Celtics injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SF, Jaylen Brown
Knee injury
Out
Charlotte Hornets team news
Mark Williams pulls down 10.2 rebounds on average each game, with 3.0 coming from the offensive side and 7.2 from the defensive side.
Nick Smith Jr. helps out with 9.6 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, but his shooting efficiency is inadequate at 38.5%.
Seth Curry contributes 6.4 points per game while maintaining a strong field goal percentage of 47.2%.
Charlotte Hornets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Josh Green
Shoulder injury
Out
SF, Miles Bridges
Hip injury
Out
Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets head-to-head record
The Celtics have easily crushed the Hornets in their last five meetings, dominating all five by double digits. The Celtics defeated the Hornets 130-94 in their most recent game. Boston additionally won consecutive games in November 2024, outperforming Charlotte by a total of 25 points. Even more lopsided were their matches in April, which included a 33-point thumping on April 13. The Celtics are strongly favored to extend their winning run in this game because of Boston's consistently strong offensive and defensive capabilities, as well as Charlotte's persistent efficiency problems.
Date
Results
Apr 12, 2025
Celtics 130-94 Hornets
Nov 03, 2024
Celtics 113-103 Hornets
Nov 02, 2024
Celtics 124-109 Hornets
Apr 13, 2024
Celtics 131-98 Hornets
Apr 02, 2024
Celtics 118-104 Hornets
Nov 21, 2023
Hornets 121-118 Celtics