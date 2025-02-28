How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a thrilling NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the Celtics' home ground. Cleveland wants to continue its six-game winning streak on the road.

The Celtics are 31-10 against teams from the Eastern Conference, but they make the fewest baskets in the NBA, scoring only 41.5 points per game. The Cavaliers, however, are 3-3 in games settled by 3 points or less and 32-7 as opposed to Eastern Conference opponents.

This season, Boston's field goal percentage of 46.1% is somewhat higher than Cleveland's, which is 45.3%. However, Boston has given up a field goal percentage of 45.2% this season, while the Cavaliers shoot an average of 49.9%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date February 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 26.6 points, grabs 8.7 rebounds, and hands out 5.8 assists per game, which is the most on the Celtics.

Derrick White has averaged 17.4 points with 5.1 assists per game over the past ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jaylen Brown Thigh injury Day-to-Day C, Luke Kornet Personal Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell has 24 points in addition to 4.8 assists per game, which is the most on the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 assists, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks over the last ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Darius Garland Hip injury Out

Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Celtics have defeated the Cavaliers four times in their previous five encounters, including their most recent meeting on February 5, 2025, which ended in a 112-105 victory. Although Cleveland defeated Boston 115-111 on the second of December 2024, the Celtics have dominated much of the time, winning important games with potent offensive displays.

In three of these five games, Boston has continuously kept Cleveland under 110 points, demonstrating their defensive tenacity. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers might provide a significant threat, given their 32-7 record versus Eastern Conference rivals and their current six-game winning run on the road.

While Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will try to keep the Celtics dominant, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will try to get past Boston's defense. Boston has a slight advantage based on recent performance, but Cleveland is well-suited to pull off an away upset, so expect a tough contest.

Date Results Feb 05, 2025 Celtics 112-105 Cavaliers Dec 02, 2024 Cavaliers 115-111 Celtics Nov 20, 2024 Celtics 120-117 Cavaliers May 16, 2024 Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers May 14, 2024 Celtics 109-102 Cavaliers

More NBA news and coverage