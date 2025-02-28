+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Celtics v Denver NuggetsGetty Images Sport
Watch Celtics vs Cavaliers live on FuboPurchase the latest team merchandise here
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a thrilling NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the Celtics' home ground. Cleveland wants to continue its six-game winning streak on the road.

The Celtics are 31-10 against teams from the Eastern Conference, but they make the fewest baskets in the NBA, scoring only 41.5 points per game. The Cavaliers, however, are 3-3 in games settled by 3 points or less and 32-7 as opposed to Eastern Conference opponents.

This season, Boston's field goal percentage of 46.1% is somewhat higher than Cleveland's, which is 45.3%. However, Boston has given up a field goal percentage of 45.2% this season, while the Cavaliers shoot an average of 49.9%.

Watch Celtics vs Cavaliers on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic NBA game on February 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

February 28, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

TD Garden

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Celtics vs Cavaliers on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Start your SiriusXM free 3-month trial
Sign up today

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 26.6 points, grabs 8.7 rebounds, and hands out 5.8 assists per game, which is the most on the Celtics.

Derrick White has averaged 17.4 points with 5.1 assists per game over the past ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

SF, Jaylen Brown

Thigh injury

Day-to-Day

C, Luke Kornet

Personal

Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell has 24 points in addition to 4.8 assists per game, which is the most on the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 assists, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks over the last ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Darius Garland

Hip injury

Out

Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

The Celtics have defeated the Cavaliers four times in their previous five encounters, including their most recent meeting on February 5, 2025, which ended in a 112-105 victory. Although Cleveland defeated Boston 115-111 on the second of December 2024, the Celtics have dominated much of the time, winning important games with potent offensive displays.

In three of these five games, Boston has continuously kept Cleveland under 110 points, demonstrating their defensive tenacity. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers might provide a significant threat, given their 32-7 record versus Eastern Conference rivals and their current six-game winning run on the road.

While Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will try to keep the Celtics dominant, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will try to get past Boston's defense. Boston has a slight advantage based on recent performance, but Cleveland is well-suited to pull off an away upset, so expect a tough contest.

Date

Results

Feb 05, 2025

Celtics 112-105 Cavaliers

Dec 02, 2024

Cavaliers 115-111 Celtics

Nov 20, 2024

Celtics 120-117 Cavaliers

May 16, 2024

Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers

May 14, 2024

Celtics 109-102 Cavaliers

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement