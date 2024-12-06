How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the Milwaukee Bucks to start a high-voltage NBA action on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Boston Celtics are on a great six-game winning run at home.

Boston is 16-3 against teams from the Eastern Conference. They are sixth across the conference in terms of rebounding, getting 43.9 boards for each game, and Jayson Tatum pulling down 8.6 boards per game.

The Bucks are 9-9 in the conference this season and average 34.8 defensive rebounds per game, which is fifth in the league. With 9.5 boards per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' main rebounder.

The Celtics shoot an average of 46.0 percent from the field this season, which is a little better than the Bucks' 45.0 percent field-goal rate. On the other hand, the Bucks are making 48.2% of their overall shots, which is better than the Celtics' 46.5% shooting average against rivals.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an electrifying NBA clash on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date December 06, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 28.4 points, grabs 8.6 rebounds, and hands out 5.6 passes per game.

Payton Pritchard helps the team by making 3.8 three-pointers per game.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Al Horford Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Jrue Holiday Knee injury Day-to-Day

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

Damian Lillard scores 25.9 points, assists 7.5 times, grabs 4.4 boards, and makes 3.5 three-pointers per game on average.

Brook Lopez steals the ball 1.2 times and stops 2.4 shots per game.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, MarJon Beauchamp Neck injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Celtics and the Bucks have been in a close series. Boston has won three of those games. The Celtics beat Milwaukee by 6 and 11 points in their most recent games, on November 11, 2024, and the 29th of October 2024, respectively. This shows that they can score more than Milwaukee. The Bucks won both of these games, including a huge 135-102 win on the 12th of January 2024, when their offensive strength was on full show. But Boston has always kept games close, which includes an exciting 122-119 win in overtime on March 21, 2024. Because Boston executes well at home and Buck's defense is strong because of Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Brook Lopez, this game could come down to who gets the most rebounds and who stops the other team. Both teams will want to build on their recent successes in what should be another close game.

Date Results Nov 11, 2024 Celtics 113-107 Bucks Oct 29, 2024 Celtics 119-108 Bucks Apr 10, 2024 Bucks 104-91 Celtics Mar 21, 2024 Celtics 122-119 Bucks Jan 12, 2024 Bucks 135-102 Celtics

