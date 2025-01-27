How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Detroit Pistons to start a thrilling NBA battle on January 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT. Cleveland is up against Detroit after losing three games in a row.

The Cavaliers have an impressive record of 7 wins and 1 loss against teams in their division. They are currently sixth within the Eastern Conference and average 33.6 defensive rebounds every encounter, with Jarrett Allen heading the team at 7.4 rebounds per game.

Detroit has had a tough time throughout the Central Division, with a record of 1 win and 6 losses. The Pistons make 15.2 turnovers with the ball each game, but they have a better record of 11 wins and 7 losses when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Cleveland has a strong shooting percentage, hitting 49.7% of their shots. This is 3.1 percentage points better than the 46.6% shooting percentage that Detroit allows. The Pistons score an average of 112.2 points every game, which is just under the 112.6 points that the Cavaliers allow their opponents.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Detroit Pistons in an exciting NBA clash on January 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 am PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds each game for the Cavaliers.

Darius Garland is scoring an average of 25.8 points and 2 boards in his last 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Isaac Okoro Shoulder injury Day-to-Day SG, Caris LeVert Wrist injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham is the top player for the Pistons, scoring an average of 24.6 points, grabbing 6.5 rebounds, and providing 9.4 assists each game.

Malik Beasley has an average of 3.4 three-pointers per game in his last 10 games.

Detroit Pistons Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Tobias Harris Head injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons are up against each other, with the Cavaliers having won four out of the last five times they faced the Pistons. The Cavaliers won by more than ten points in three of these games, with a 113-101 victory on the 26th of October 2024. Detroit's only win happened on the 17th of October 2024, where they won 108-92, showing that they can take advantage when Cleveland has a hard time. In these games, Cleveland's even scoring and solid defense, especially from Jarrett Allen, were particularly important. Meanwhile, Detroit has depended a lot on Cade Cunningham's ability to create plays. If Cleveland keeps shooting well and effectively grabbing defensive rebounds, they can stay on top. However, Detroit can give them a run for their money if they reduce mistakes and compete like they did on October 17.

Date Results Oct 26, 2024 Cavaliers 113-101 Pistons Oct 17, 2024 Pistons 108-92 Cavaliers Mar 02, 2024 Cavaliers 110-100 Pistons Feb 01, 2024 Cavaliers 128-121 Pistons Dec 03, 2023 Cavaliers 110-101 Pistons

