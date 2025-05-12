How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers to start the high-voltage Game 5 of their Eastern Conference series from the second round on May 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pacers are currently leading this series 3-1. In their most recent game, the Pacers won 129-109, with Pascal Siakam earning a team-high 21 points and Darius Garland leading the Cavaliers with 21.

Cleveland leads the conference in rebounds every game (45.4), primarily because of Jarrett Allen's 9.7 rebounds per game, and has a solid 41-11 record against the Eastern Conference groups.

Indiana is fourth in the East in terms of fast break scoring, scoring 17.5 points every game in transition, and has a 10-6 record against the Central Division opponents. That attack is led by Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 3.8 fast break points in every game.

The Cavaliers record 15.9 three-pointers every game, which is three more compared to the Pacers' usual 12.9 three-point average. Indiana, meanwhile, averages 13.2 three-pointers every game, which is marginally less than the 13.5 Cleveland allows.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on May 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date May 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell leads his team with 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 24.0 points per game.

Evan Mobley has shot an effective 54.1% in his previous ten games and averaged 12.9 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game with the Pacers.

Aaron Nesmith has made a total of 2.7 three-pointers in his last ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson calf injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

Going into Game 5, the Indiana Pacers seem to have the advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Four of these five games have been won by Indiana, including a resounding 129-109 victory on May 12 that demonstrated their offensive prowess. With high-scoring performances, the Pacers have routinely surpassed the Cavaliers, scoring more than 120 points during each of their four victories. Cleveland's resounding 126-104 victory on May 10th is still their only series victory, indicating that they have had difficulty stopping Indiana's well-rounded attack. If the pattern holds, the Pacers' quick offense and potent depth of scoring might overwhelm the Cavaliers once more, enabling Indiana to win the series away from home.

Date Results May 12, 2025 Pacers 129-109 Cavaliers May 10, 2025 Cavaliers 126-104 Pacers May 07, 2025 Pacers 120-119 Cavaliers May 05, 2025 Pacers 121-112 Cavaliers Apr 13, 2025 Pacers 126-118 Cavaliers

