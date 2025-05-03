How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers to start the high-voltage Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 4, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers are leading the league in both points a game (126.0) and percentage of field goals made (51.8%).

The Pacers are in second place in the percentage of field goals made (49.9%) and third in points a game (117.8).

Cleveland has a little advantage on the boards (43.3 rebounds a game, 7th) against Indiana (41.4 rebounds a game, 10th).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA clash on May 4, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date May 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 44.3% from his shots and 82.3% from his free-throw line, leading his team with 24.0 points every game.

Jarrett Allen leads the defense and pulls down 10.3 rebounds per game, which includes 7.0 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 19.8 points per game, a 73.3% free-throw percentage, and an effective 55.6% shooting percentage from the field.

Aaron Nesmith has been averaging 6.4 rebounds per game, including 4.8 on the defensive and 1.6 on the offensive side.

Tyrese Haliburton contributes 11.6 assists every game while completing 35.4 minutes and limiting turnovers to 2.2 per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have dominated their last five meetings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking four of five games that they have faced. The Pacers' ability to win close games was most recently demonstrated when they defeated the Cavaliers in consecutive games on April 13th (126–118) and April 11th (114–112). Indiana has largely controlled the pace, including a commanding 129-117 victory in October, even if Cleveland did win 127-117 on January 15th. Unless Cleveland can tighten up defensively and turn the tide in their favor, the Pacers' offensive consistency and late-game play have given them the advantage time and time again, and it appears they could maintain their momentum heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Date Results Apr 13, 2025 Pacers 126-118 Cavaliers Apr 11, 2025 Pacers 114-112 Cavaliers Jan 15, 2025 Cavaliers 127-117 Pacers Jan 13, 2025 Pacers 108-93 Cavaliers Oct 11, 2024 Pacers 129-117 Cavaliers

