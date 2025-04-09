How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers to start a thrilling NBA battle on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Cavaliers average 117.3 points per game (7th), are not far behind the Pacers, who lead the league in scoring by posting an incredible 122.3 points per game.
Cleveland and Indiana both have exceptional efficiency, with Cleveland hitting 49.3% from the field in second place and Indiana in third place with 49.0%.
However, Cleveland's defense gives up just 112.3 points each game (11th) and has greater control than Indiana's 115.0 (17th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Date
April 10, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Location
Indianapolis, Indiana
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers team news
Jarrett Allen averages 9.8 rebounds every game, with 2.7 offensive and 7.2 defensive.
Darius Garland has been averaging 6.7 assists and reducing turnovers to 2.5 in slightly over 30 minutes each game.
Evan Mobley blocks 1.61 shots per.
Cleveland Cavaliers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Donovan Mitchell
Ankle injury
Out
Indiana Pacers team news
Pascal Siakam averages 20.4 points on an effective 52.0% shooting percentage and pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game.
Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists every game and limiting his turnovers to 1.6.
Myles Turner averages 1.99 blocks each game.
Indiana Pacers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Ben Sheppard
Toe injury
Out
C, Isaiah Jackson
Calf injury
Out for Season
Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record
The Cavaliers are slightly ahead of the Pacers based on their past five head-to-head records, having won three of them. Cleveland's most recent victory, a 127-117 victory on the fifteenth of January 2025, showed their offensive potency. However, Indiana demonstrated their ability to recover fast after defeating the Cavaliers 108-93 just two days earlier. Both teams have scored more than 100 points in each meeting, demonstrating their strong attacks and rather erratic defenses. The games have often been high-scoring affairs. With momentum and defensive action probably deciding the outcome, another close, high-energy matchup is anticipated, given this back-and-forth tendency and the narrow scoring margins.
Date
Results
Jan 15, 2025
Cavaliers 127-117 Pacers
Jan 13, 2025
Pacers 108-93 Cavaliers
Oct 11, 2024
Pacers 129-117 Cavaliers
Apr 13, 2024
Cavaliers 129-120 Pacers
Mar 19, 2024
Cavaliers 108-103 Pacers