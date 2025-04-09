How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers to start a thrilling NBA battle on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers average 117.3 points per game (7th), are not far behind the Pacers, who lead the league in scoring by posting an incredible 122.3 points per game.

Cleveland and Indiana both have exceptional efficiency, with Cleveland hitting 49.3% from the field in second place and Indiana in third place with 49.0%.

However, Cleveland's defense gives up just 112.3 points each game (11th) and has greater control than Indiana's 115.0 (17th).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying NBA game on April 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date April 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Jarrett Allen averages 9.8 rebounds every game, with 2.7 offensive and 7.2 defensive.

Darius Garland has been averaging 6.7 assists and reducing turnovers to 2.5 in slightly over 30 minutes each game.

Evan Mobley blocks 1.61 shots per.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Donovan Mitchell Ankle injury Out

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.4 points on an effective 52.0% shooting percentage and pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 9.2 assists every game and limiting his turnovers to 1.6.

Myles Turner averages 1.99 blocks each game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Ben Sheppard Toe injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Cavaliers are slightly ahead of the Pacers based on their past five head-to-head records, having won three of them. Cleveland's most recent victory, a 127-117 victory on the fifteenth of January 2025, showed their offensive potency. However, Indiana demonstrated their ability to recover fast after defeating the Cavaliers 108-93 just two days earlier. Both teams have scored more than 100 points in each meeting, demonstrating their strong attacks and rather erratic defenses. The games have often been high-scoring affairs. With momentum and defensive action probably deciding the outcome, another close, high-energy matchup is anticipated, given this back-and-forth tendency and the narrow scoring margins.

Date Results Jan 15, 2025 Cavaliers 127-117 Pacers Jan 13, 2025 Pacers 108-93 Cavaliers Oct 11, 2024 Pacers 129-117 Cavaliers Apr 13, 2024 Cavaliers 129-120 Pacers Mar 19, 2024 Cavaliers 108-103 Pacers

