How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to host the Orlando Magic to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Cleveland hopes to defeat Orlando in order to continue its stellar 16-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers have a 38-7 record and have trounced opponents in the Eastern Conference. They have the top-scoring offense in the league, scoring 122.7 points a game on average and hitting 49.4% from the field.

In contrast, Orlando has a 24–20 record among Eastern Conference games. The Magic have been outperformed by 1.5 points on average and give up 105.9 points per game.

Cleveland averages 16.1 made three-pointers a game, which is 4.7 more compared to the 11.4 Orlando usually permits. Cleveland is a master at shooting from beyond the arc. The Magic's field goal percentage of 44.1% is marginally lower than the 45.3% that the Cavaliers' opponents have shot so far this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will meet the Orlando Magic in an electrifying NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date March 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell has been scoring 20.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over his previous ten games.

Jarrett Allen is helping the Cavaliers by averaging 13.6 points and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Donovan Mitchell Groin injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero has scored 27.9 points, pulled down 6.5 rebounds, and provided 4.1 assists in his previous 10 games.

Franz Wagner has averaged 24.6 points, grabbed 5.6 rebounds, and given 4.7 assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Rest Day-to-Day PG, Jalen Suggs Quad injury Out for season

Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Cleveland has won four of their previous five encounters with Orlando, including a resounding 122-82 win on February 26, 2025, and has dominated their recent head-to-head matches. With an average of 122.7 points each game, the Cavaliers' potent offense has continuously surpassed the Magic, who have found it difficult to keep up. Cleveland shoots 16.1 three-pointers per game compared to Orlando's average of 11.4 three-pointers, which may be a significant contributing factor. As their main offensive contributors, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's impressive performances are the Magic's best chance. But going into this game, Cleveland has the distinct advantage because they are on a 16-game winning streak and have a 38-7 record amongst Eastern Conference opponents. The Cavaliers are in a strong position to win again if they maintain their offensive effectiveness and take advantage of Orlando's defensive weaknesses.

Date Results Feb 26, 2025 Cavaliers 122-82 Magic Nov 02, 2024 Cavaliers 120-109 Magic May 05, 2024 Cavaliers 106-94 Magic May 04, 2024 Magic 103-96 Cavaliers May 01, 2024 Cavaliers 104-103 Magic

