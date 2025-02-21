How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA game on February 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Cavaliers are 45-10 and ranked first in the Eastern Conference, whereas the New York Knicks are 37-18, and ranked third in the same division.
The Cavaliers rank second in the NBA in points each game (122.5) and percentage of field goals (49.6%), whereas the Knicks rank third in shooting accuracy (49.4%) and fourth in achieving (118.3 PPG).
Cleveland has a modest advantage defensively, giving up 111.7 points a game (10th within the NBA) as opposed to New York's 112.5 (13th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time
Date
February 21, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Rocket Arena
Location
Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks live on:
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio
Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.
SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.
Cleveland Cavaliers team news
Donovan Mitchell shoots 82.9% from his free-throw line and 45.2% from the field, leading the Cavaliers' offense with 24.0 points each game.
Jarrett Allen grabs 10.5 rebounds on average each game, with 2.8 on the offensive end.
Darius Garland serves 30.2 minutes on average and contributes 6.7 assists a game.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Dean Wade
Knee injury
Out
New York Knicks team news
Jalen Brunson scores 26.0 points each game for the Knicks and shoots 48.9% from his attempts and 81.8% from his free throw line.
Karl-Anthony Towns has 13.5 rebounds each game, which includes 3.1 offensive rebounds.
New York Knicks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, OG Anunoby
Foot injury
Day-to-Day
SG, Josh Hart
Knee injury
Out
Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks head-to-head record
In their previous five matchups, the Cavaliers and Knicks were evenly matched, with Cleveland winning two and New York winning three. The Cavaliers' 110-104 victory in their most recent game on October 29th, 2024, demonstrated their ability to defeat the Knicks in close games. New York has, however, shown defensive tenacity in the past, keeping Cleveland below 100 points throughout the three of those meetings, including a resounding 109-91 victory on the first of November 2023. This game is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter because both teams are among the greatest offensive and defensive teams in the league. Cleveland may have the advantage because of their impressive record and present momentum, but New York's ability to keep the Cavaliers' scoring down in previous matchups points to a close game that may go either way.
Date
Results
Oct 29, 2024
Cavaliers 110-104 Knicks
Mar 04, 2024
Knicks 107-98 Cavaliers
Nov 02, 2023
Cavaliers 95-89 Knicks
Nov 01, 2023
Knicks 109-91 Cavaliers
Apr 27, 2023
Knicks 106-95 Cavaliers