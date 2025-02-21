How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA game on February 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers are 45-10 and ranked first in the Eastern Conference, whereas the New York Knicks are 37-18, and ranked third in the same division.

The Cavaliers rank second in the NBA in points each game (122.5) and percentage of field goals (49.6%), whereas the Knicks rank third in shooting accuracy (49.4%) and fourth in achieving (118.3 PPG).

Cleveland has a modest advantage defensively, giving up 111.7 points a game (10th within the NBA) as opposed to New York's 112.5 (13th).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

Date February 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 82.9% from his free-throw line and 45.2% from the field, leading the Cavaliers' offense with 24.0 points each game.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.5 rebounds on average each game, with 2.8 on the offensive end.

Darius Garland serves 30.2 minutes on average and contributes 6.7 assists a game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dean Wade Knee injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores 26.0 points each game for the Knicks and shoots 48.9% from his attempts and 81.8% from his free throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns has 13.5 rebounds each game, which includes 3.1 offensive rebounds.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, OG Anunoby Foot injury Day-to-Day SG, Josh Hart Knee injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

In their previous five matchups, the Cavaliers and Knicks were evenly matched, with Cleveland winning two and New York winning three. The Cavaliers' 110-104 victory in their most recent game on October 29th, 2024, demonstrated their ability to defeat the Knicks in close games. New York has, however, shown defensive tenacity in the past, keeping Cleveland below 100 points throughout the three of those meetings, including a resounding 109-91 victory on the first of November 2023. This game is expected to be another fiercely contested encounter because both teams are among the greatest offensive and defensive teams in the league. Cleveland may have the advantage because of their impressive record and present momentum, but New York's ability to keep the Cavaliers' scoring down in previous matchups points to a close game that may go either way.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Cavaliers 110-104 Knicks Mar 04, 2024 Knicks 107-98 Cavaliers Nov 02, 2023 Cavaliers 95-89 Knicks Nov 01, 2023 Knicks 109-91 Cavaliers Apr 27, 2023 Knicks 106-95 Cavaliers

