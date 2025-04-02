How to watch today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. New York wants to defeat Cleveland in order to continue their winning streak of three games.

The Cavaliers lead the East with scoring, posting 122.3 points and hitting 49.2% from the court. They also have a 38-9 record compared to teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have been 32-14 in conference games and fifth within the NBA in score in the court, scoring 53.0 each game, and Karl-Anthony Towns accounting for 12.6.

Cleveland makes 15.8 three-pointers on average per game, which is 2.6 more than the Knicks' 13.2 average. Cleveland has given opponents a shooting percentage of 45.4% this season, while New York continues to shoot 48.7% from the field.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the New York Knicks in an exciting NBA game on April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Darius Garland has averaged 2.1 three-pointers in the last ten games.

Donovan Mitchell leads his team with 24 points and 4.9 assists every game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Ty Jerome Knee injury Day-to-Day

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points and grabbing 12.8 rebounds every game for the Knicks.

OG Anunoby has made 2.5 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Miles McBride Groin injury Day-to-Day PG, Cameron Payne Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks head-to-head record

Cleveland defeated New York 142-105 in their last meeting on February 22, 2025, and prevailed in three of the previous five meetings. Earlier in the season, on October 29, 2024, the Cavaliers won 110-104, demonstrating that their offense has been a major contributor to their success. The Knicks, on the other hand, have demonstrated their ability to compete by winning two of their past five games, including a 107-98 triumph on March 4, 2024. Cleveland may try to take advantage of New York's perimeter defense since they top the Eastern Division in scoring and average 15.8 made three-pointers per game. The Knicks, meanwhile, will try to manage the paint under Karl-Anthony Towns's powerful interior presence. New York has an opportunity to end the Cavaliers' recent domination if they can contain Cleveland's potent offense and take advantage of their effectiveness in the paint. But the Knicks might find it difficult to stay up if Cleveland's shooters start to get hot.

Date Results Feb 22, 2025 Cavaliers 142-105 Knicks Oct 29, 2024 Cavaliers 110-104 Knicks Mar 04, 2024 Knicks 107-98 Cavaliers Nov 02, 2023 Cavaliers 95-89 Knicks Nov 01, 2023 Knicks 109-91 Cavaliers

More NBA news and coverage