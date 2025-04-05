How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Sacramento Kings to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the NBA in scoring (122.2 points per game) and are ranked second in the percentage of field goals made (49.2%).

Sacramento is not far behind, ranking 10th with 115.8 points and 12th with a strong shooting percentage of 47.7%.

Both teams have the ability to dominate the scoreboard, but Cleveland's offensive prowess and modest advantage on the boards—they pull down 45.1 rebounds each game against the Kings' 44.3—might make the difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings will meet in an exciting NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.0 points each game on 44.4% field goals and 82.8% free throws.

Jarrett Allen averages 9.9 rebounds per game, of which 2.6 are offensive.

Darius Garland leads the offense with 6.7 assists every game during 30.7 minutes and has 2.5 turnovers a game.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Dean Wade Illness Day-to-Day SG, Ty Jerome Knee injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings team news

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points each game on an effective 48.1% hitting and 86.2% from the field.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 14.0 rebounds per game, which includes 10.1 defensive and 3.8 offensive.

Zach LaVine averages 22.8 points per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jake LaRavia Thumb injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

The Kings have won four of their previous five encounters with the Cavaliers, giving them the advantage in recent meetings. The Kings most recently demonstrated their superiority in this clash by winning a closely contested game 123-119 on March 20, 2025. Sacramento's prolific offense has routinely outscored Cleveland, scoring more than 120 points in three of the five games, even though the Cavaliers won 136-110 in February 2024. The Kings have had success taking advantage of Cleveland's defense because of offensive firepower from players such as DeRozan, LaVine, and Sabonis. Nonetheless, Cleveland has the means to change the course if they can manage the tempo and tighten up defensively, especially with their present top-ranked offense and potent rebounding.

Date Results Mar 20, 2025 Kings 123-119 Cavaliers Feb 06, 2024 Cavaliers 136-110 Kings Nov 14, 2023 Kings 132-120 Cavaliers Dec 10, 2022 Kings 106-95 Cavaliers Nov 10, 2022 Kings 127-120 Cavaliers

More NBA news and coverage