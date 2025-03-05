How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat to start a high-voltage NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Cleveland is coming off a 139-117 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat, with a record of 29–31 and 7th in Eastern Division, have taken three of their previous four games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, with a 51-10 record, are on an 11-game winning run, leading the Central Division and possessing the top seed in the East.

The Miami Heat are ranked 24th in the league with an average of 110.3 points each game, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are in second place with an average of 123.1 points each game. Additionally, the Cavaliers' efficiency is particularly noteworthy; they shoot an amazing 49.7% from their shots (2nd), whereas the Heat only manage 45.8% (20th).



Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat will meet in an electrifying NBA game on March 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo









How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 82.2% from his free-throw line and 45.6% from the field, and leads the team's offense, scoring 24.3 points per game.

Jarrett Allen commands the boards, grabbing 10.2 rebounds each game, which include 2.7 offensive rebounds.

Darius Garland helps the team score with 6.7 assists each game, but he needs to control his 2.5 turnovers during 30.3 minutes of action.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Evan Mobley Rest Out

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro shoots 86.5% from his free-throw line and 45.9% from the field, leading the Heat in scoring with 23.9 points every game.

Bam Adebayo dominates the glass, pulling down 9.9 rebounds every game, including 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Kel'el Ware blocks 1.07 blocks a game.

Miami Heat injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Davion Mitchell Quadriceps injury Day-to-Day SF, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat head-to-head record

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have split victories in their last five encounters, with Cleveland winning two of the previous three. In their most recent game, which took place on the 30th of January 2025, the Cavaliers demonstrated their offensive potency by winning 126-106. But on December 9, 2024, Miami won 122-113, demonstrating that they can stay competitive when their offense is clicking. Although the Cavaliers' current high-scoring attack and higher efficiency may give them an advantage this time, the Heat have a history of winning against Cleveland, notably a 121-84 thumping victory in March 2024. Cleveland might have a chance if Miami's defense can hold Donovan Mitchell and make them take difficult shots, but the Cavaliers might easily defeat the Heat again if they set the tempo.

Date Results Jan 30, 2025 Cavaliers 126-106 Heat Dec 09, 2024 Heat 122-113 Cavaliers Mar 25, 2024 Heat 121-84 Cavaliers Mar 21, 2024 Heat 107-104 Cavaliers Dec 09, 2023 Cavaliers 111-99 Heat

