How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Memphis Grizzlies to open a high-voltage NBA game on February 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Cleveland is a little more efficient than Memphis because they are second in the percentage of field goals scored (49.8%), while Memphis is fifth with 48.3%.

The Cavaliers are an outstanding ball carrier with 29.1 assists each game (3rd), but the Grizzlies are just behind them with 29.0 (4th).

However Memphis has a big edge on the boards; they are ranked second in the league in rebounds each game (47.9), while Cleveland is ranked 12th (45.0).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an electrifying NBA game on February 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.0 points per game, shoots a strong 45.5%, and makes 82.7% of his free throws.

Jarrett Allen rules the rebounds, grabbing 10.4 each game, including 2.7 offensively and 7.7 defensively.

Darius Garland provides 6.7 assists each game and has 2.5 turnovers in 30.1 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

No injuries

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson shoots an effective 49.2% from his shots and 77.6% from his free-throw line, averaging 22.8 points per game.

Zach Edey averages 7.6 rebounds per game, with 3.2 on the offensive glass.

Ja Morant contributes 7.3 assists per game and has 3.9 turnovers during 28.9 minutes of action.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Cam Spencer Thumb injury Out SG, Vince Williams Jr. Knee injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Cavaliers dominated their recent meetings with the Grizzlies, taking three of the last five meetings, which includes both of their 2024 meetings. After defeating them 108-101 in February, they most recently triumphed 110-98 on April 11, 2024. Cleveland's defense kept Memphis within 100 points in their most recent encounter, demonstrating their ability to manage the pace and execute well on both ends. But as evidenced by their 115-114 victory in January 2023, the Grizzlies have proven they are a formidable opponent, and their advantage in rebounds may be key in this game. Cleveland may continue to dominate if they maintain their excellent shooting and skill, but Memphis will try to take advantage of their dimension and second-chance chances to buck the trend.

Date Results Apr 11, 2024 Cavaliers 110-98 Grizzlies Feb 02, 2024 Cavaliers 108-101 Grizzlies Feb 03, 2023 Cavaliers 128-113 Grizzlies Jan 19, 2023 Grizzlies 115-114 Cavaliers Jan 05, 2022 Grizzlies 110-106 Cavaliers

More NBA news and coverage