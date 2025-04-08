This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off against the Chicago Bulls to begin a thrilling NBA battle on April 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Chicago hopes to continue its three-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers have an outstanding 11-2 record against opponents in the Central Division, proving their dominance within their division. Jarrett Allen leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game, and they average 45.1 rebounds per game, which places them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have a 4-11 record against division opponents and have struggled against them. Additionally, Chicago's record in games settled by double digits is 21-25.

On offense, Cleveland has been effective, hitting 49.3% from the field, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Chicago's average of 46.9%. Conversely, the Bulls are making 46.9% of their field goals, which is somewhat better than Cleveland's 45.5% shooting average.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Chicago Bulls in an electrifying NBA game on April 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date

April 8, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Rocket Arena

Location

Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 24.0 points per game.

Evan Mobley has been scoring 16.4 points, shooting an effective 52.9% from the field, and grabbing 8.3 rebounds throughout the past ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

No injuries

Chicago Bulls team news

Josh Giddey is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 14.4 points per game for the Bulls.

Coby White has averaged 3.5 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Lonzo Ball

Wrist injury

Day-to-Day

PG, Tre Jones

Foot injury

Out

Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have maintained the advantage in their last five matches, winning three of them. In three victories, Cleveland's offense has exploded, scoring 139, 144, and 119 points, respectively, demonstrating their ability to outscore Chicago's defense.

In their first two games of the season, with a thrilling 139-137 victory on October 19, 2024, the Bulls defeated the Cavaliers. But since then, Cleveland's overwhelming offensive performances have helped them solidify their hold on the series.

Even though the Cavaliers have just won three straight games, if the pattern continues, their potent offense, spearheaded by Donovan Mitchell and bolstered by Evan Mobley's dependability, may prove excessive for the Bulls.

Date

Results

Mar 05, 2025

Cavaliers 139-117 Bulls

Nov 16, 2024

Cavaliers 144-126 Bulls

Nov 12, 2024

Cavaliers 119-113 Bulls

Oct 19, 2024

Bulls 139-137 Cavaliers

Oct 09, 2024

Bulls 116-112 Cavaliers

