Cardiff City vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cardiff City will be looking to leapfrog West Brom in the Championship top-six when the two sides face off at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds rallied late to beat Preston North End 2-1 on Saturday in order to move closer to the playoff spots, while the Baggies have kept pace with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Cardiff vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The Championship match between Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on November 28 in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

Wales international Aaron Ramsey continues to remain sidelined, alongside another long-term injury in Callum O'Dowda.

The likes of Ike Ugbo, Rubin Colwill and Ollie Tanner will be pushing for starts on Tuesday.

Cardiff possible XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuiness, Collins; Siopis, Ralls, Bowler; Robinson, Colwill; Meite.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Alnwick Defenders: McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, Bowler Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner

West Brom team news

Having missed the Ipswich win, Nathaniel Chalobah is a doubt for the game, while John Swift and Josh Maja returned from injury in the same game.

However, the duo of Adam Reach and Daryl Dike are still confined to the infirmary for now.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Furlong, Yokuslu, Molumby; Phillips; Diangana, Wallace, Thomas-Asante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Wallace, Diangana, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Sarmiento

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 15, 2023 Cardiff City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship August 17, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Cardiff City Championship January 2, 2022 West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Cardiff City Championship September 28, 2021 Cardiff City 0-4 West Bromwich Albion Championship January 28, 2020 Cardiff City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship

