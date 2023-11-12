WATCH: 'He's woken up!'- Sleeping West Brom supporter rudely awoken by Southampton fans during Championship clash

West Brom saw their four-game unbeaten streak ended by Southampton away from home and the Baggies' fans weren't spared either.

West Brom lose 2-1

Baggies fan spotted sleeping

Saints fans wake him up with Chants

WHAT HAPPENED? Twitter account, Men in Blazers, shared a hilarious video of a West Brom fan being rudely woken up by the Southampton support chanting "He's still sleeping!" after spotting him dreaming away in the stands. Once the poor fan woke up, the Saints fans continued chanting, this time bellowing "He's woken up!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Brom were unlucky to go away without at least a point from one of the most in-form sides in the Championship, hitting the woodwork multiple times and seeing multiple chances wasted.

WHAT NEXT? West Brom will next be in action on Saturday, November 25 when they take on Ipswich Town as they will look to get all three points and maybe, keep all fans awake in the stands.