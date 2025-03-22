How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs Wisconsin Badgers basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU Cougars vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A ticket to the Sweet 16 is up for grabs as the No. 3 seed Wisconsin Badgers (27-9) prepare to battle the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (25-9) in an NCAA Tournament clash on Saturday.

The Cougars wrapped up the regular season in impressive fashion, rattling off eight consecutive wins while knocking off ranked opponents like Kansas, Arizona, and Iowa State. Their strong finish earned them the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, allowing them to bypass the first two rounds. BYU handled Iowa State in the quarterfinals but ran into a buzzsaw in top-seeded Houston, falling 74-54 in the semifinals.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, stumbled down the stretch, dropping three of its final five regular-season games with losses to Oregon, Michigan State, and Penn State. However, the Badgers found their footing in the Big Ten Tournament, stringing together victories over Northwestern, UCLA, and top-seeded Michigan State before coming up short against Michigan in a hard-fought 59-53 championship game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU Cougars vs. the Wisconsin Badgers basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars and the Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Wisconsin Badgers basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and the Badgers on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

On the BYU side, Richie Saunders spearheads the scoring effort, putting up 16 points per game while contributing 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Keba Keita provides a strong presence in the paint, grabbing a team-high eight rebounds per game.

Egor Demin runs the offense efficiently, dishing out 5.3 assists per contest. Saunders also leads the Cougars in perimeter shooting, averaging 2.3 made three-pointers per game. On defense, Saunders tops the team in steals with 1.2 per game, while Keita protects the rim with 1.1 blocks per outing.

Wisconsin Badgers news & key performers

For Wisconsin, John Tonje has been the go-to scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Nolan Winter controls the glass, leading the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest, while Max Klesmit serves as the team’s primary facilitator with 2.7 assists per game. Tonje is also the Badgers’ top perimeter shooter, knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game. Defensively, John Blackwell leads the team in steals with 0.9 per outing, while Carter Gilmore provides rim protection with 0.5 blocks per game.

