How to watch today's Butler Bulldogs vs Utah Utes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Butler vs Utah NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Utah Utes (16-16) will look to snap a seven-game road skid when they face the Butler Bulldogs (14-19) on Monday.

Utah comes into this matchup following an 87-72 loss to UCF. Despite holding a slim 40-39 edge at halftime, the Utes faltered defensively in the second half, conceding 48 points. They struggled offensively, shooting just 39.7% from the field, 15.4% from beyond the arc, and 60.9% from the free-throw line.

Butler, meanwhile, suffered a 78-57 defeat to St. John’s in its last outing. The Bulldogs trailed 37-26 at the break and couldn’t close the gap, allowing 41 second-half points. Offensive struggles plagued Butler, as they managed just 34.5% shooting from the floor, 30% from deep, and 62.5% at the charity stripe.

Butler Bulldogs vs Utah Utes: Date and tip-off time

The Utes and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs Utah Utes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and the Utah Utes on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

Despite its losing record, Butler sits at No. 75 in KenPom rankings, boasting the 46th-best offensive efficiency while ranking 148th on defense. The Bulldogs feature a trio of double-digit scorers in Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 PPG, 3.4 APG), Pierre Brooks II (15.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG), and Patrick McCaffery (11.3 PPG).

Utah Utes news & key performers

The Utes have five players who have suited up for every game this season. Leading the charge is 6ft 6in guard Gabe Maden, who paces the team with 15.1 points per contest. Forward Ezra Ausar, a 6ft 8in junior, is the only other Utah player averaging double figures with 12.4 points per game.

