How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Chicago Bulls are scheduled to battle against the Utah Jazz to begin the highly anticipated NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
The Bulls are scoring 86.8 points per game on average, while the Jazz are not far behind at 84.3.
Chicago has 40.3 rebounds per game, which is significantly more than Utah's 39. The Bulls also lead in assists, at 17.8 per game to the Jazz's 14.5.
On defense, Utah averages 7.8 thefts, while Chicago averages 9.3.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time
The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Utah Jazz in an exciting NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date
|July 18, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Thomas & Mack Center
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Chicago Bulls team news
Jahmir Young of Chicago is scoring 40 points (7-of-8 from beyond the arc) in their last game.
Matas Buzelis is scoring 28 points and 5 rebounds on 8 of 14 shooting.
Chicago Bulls injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|Noa Essengue
|Quadriceps injury
|Out
Utah Jazz team news
Cody Williams has been scoring 23 points and dishing out two steals.
Elijah Harkless contributed three steals, six rebounds, six assists, and ten points.
Utah Jazz injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Ace Bailey
|Hip injury
|Out
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|Hamstring injury
|Out
Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz head-to-head record
The Chicago Bulls have dominated the Utah Jazz in their last five games after winning four of them. The Bulls' attack has continually scored a lot of points, surpassing 110 in each of their last four wins, including a resounding 111-97 victory on March 18, 2025. The Jazz's one victory, a 135-126 shootout in November 2024, demonstrated their ability to compete offensively when their shooting is on point. Chicago will probably have the advantage once more, given this tendency, particularly with their depth in scoring. In order for the Jazz to remain competitive, they will need to put up a good defense and have big games from players like Cody Williams.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 18, 2025
|Bulls 111-97 Jazz
|Nov 05, 2024
|Jazz 135-126 Bulls
|Mar 07, 2024
|Bulls 119-117 Jazz
|Nov 07, 2023
|Bulls 130-113 Jazz
|Jan 08, 2023
|Bulls 126-118 Jazz