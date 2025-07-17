How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Chicago Bulls are scheduled to battle against the Utah Jazz to begin the highly anticipated NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bulls are scoring 86.8 points per game on average, while the Jazz are not far behind at 84.3.

Chicago has 40.3 rebounds per game, which is significantly more than Utah's 39. The Bulls also lead in assists, at 17.8 per game to the Jazz's 14.5.

On defense, Utah averages 7.8 thefts, while Chicago averages 9.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA Summer League game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls will face off against the Utah Jazz in an exciting NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Chicago Bulls team news

Jahmir Young of Chicago is scoring 40 points (7-of-8 from beyond the arc) in their last game.

Matas Buzelis is scoring 28 points and 5 rebounds on 8 of 14 shooting.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player I njury I njury status Noa Essengue Quadriceps injury Out

Utah Jazz team news

Cody Williams has been scoring 23 points and dishing out two steals.

Elijah Harkless contributed three steals, six rebounds, six assists, and ten points.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ace Bailey Hip injury Out Walter Clayton Jr. Hamstring injury Out

Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz head-to-head record

The Chicago Bulls have dominated the Utah Jazz in their last five games after winning four of them. The Bulls' attack has continually scored a lot of points, surpassing 110 in each of their last four wins, including a resounding 111-97 victory on March 18, 2025. The Jazz's one victory, a 135-126 shootout in November 2024, demonstrated their ability to compete offensively when their shooting is on point. Chicago will probably have the advantage once more, given this tendency, particularly with their depth in scoring. In order for the Jazz to remain competitive, they will need to put up a good defense and have big games from players like Cody Williams.

Date Results Mar 18, 2025 Bulls 111-97 Jazz Nov 05, 2024 Jazz 135-126 Bulls Mar 07, 2024 Bulls 119-117 Jazz Nov 07, 2023 Bulls 130-113 Jazz Jan 08, 2023 Bulls 126-118 Jazz

