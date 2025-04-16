How to watch today's Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will put their postseason aspirations on the line when they clash in a high-stakes Play-In Tournament showdown at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls and the Heat will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulls and the Heat live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Chicago Bulls team news & key performers

In the lead-up to their must-win clash with Miami, the Chicago Bulls could be without Lonzo Ball, whose availability remains in serious doubt. The 27-year-old guard has battled persistent injury issues, featuring in just 35 games this season. While he hasn't been officially ruled out, signs point to a likely absence.

The Bulls will definitely be missing Ayo Dosunmu, who is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, both Tre Jones and Josh Giddey are listed as day-to-day, but the expectation is that they'll suit up for Wednesday's do-or-die contest in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls probable starting five: Huerter, Buzelis, Vucevic, Giddey, White

Miami Heat team news & key performers

Making the climb from the tenth seed into the playoffs is uncharted territory—no team has ever done it—but Miami will look to defy the odds behind their top scorer, Tyler Herro (23.9 PPG), and dependable big man Bam Adebayo, who has contributed 18.1 points and 9.6 boards per night, though questions remain about his ability to elevate when it matters most.

The Heat are monitoring a handful of players dealing with minor setbacks. Pelle Larsson (ankle), Isaiah Stevens (foot), Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand), and Kevin Love (personal reasons) are all listed as day-to-day, leaving their availability up in the air heading into Wednesday.

Miami Heat possible starting five: Adebayo, Wiggins, Ware, Herro, Burks

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/10/25 NBA Chicago Bulls Miami Heat 119-111 03/09/25 NBA Miami Heat Chicago Bulls 109-114 02/05/25 NBA Chicago Bulls Miami Heat 133-124 04/20/24 NBA Miami Heat Chicago Bulls 112-91 12/17/23 NBA Miami Heat Chicago Bulls 118-116

