How to watch and live stream New York Knicks NBA games

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on TV Channels and live streams.

DirecTV Stream offer access to multiple RSNs including the MSG Network . They also host national sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports.

The New York Knicks came into the 2024 playoffs off the back of a solid season, putting up a record of 50 wins and 32 losses throughout the regular season.

The Kicks won the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers by 4-2. They've now advanced to the Eastern Conference second round where they will face the Indiana Pacers.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on TV Channel TNT and streaming platform MAX.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games in New York City-NY area

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM for the majority of viewers in the New York City, NY area. You have access to 31 of the top 35 cable channels and can watch every exciting New York Knicks game with this package.

For those who live outside of New York but still want to watch the Knicks, DIRECTV STREAM is still the best option.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games Nationally with Live TV Streaming Services

Below, GOAL breaks down how to catch New York Knicks games across the NBA 2024 Campaign on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, MAX, and Sling TV.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on DirecTV

After a 5-day free trial, the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package costs $79.99 a month. With this plan, you can watch New York Knicks games on TNT. Popular sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network are all part of this plan.

All subscribers also get unlimited storage on their cloud DVR, and they can stream at the same time with up to 20 individuals. Numerous devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV, are compatible with DIRECTV STREAM. If you want to watch, please keep in mind that DIRECTV watch does not work with PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on SlingTV

You can watch New York Knicks games on TNT if you have the $40-a-month Sling Orange plan. Sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network are among the 30 channels that come with the plan.

Sling TV allows one user to view at a time and records for up to 50 hours to be stored on their cloud DVR. For an extra $5 a month, you can choose to upgrade to a 200-hour DVR if necessary.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just some of the platforms that can connect to Sling TV. Please be aware, though, that Sling TV does not support streaming on the PlayStation or Nintendo platforms.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on Hulu Live TV

You won't have to miss any New York Knicks games on TNT if you subscribe to Hulu Live TV, which costs $76.99 a month. Sports networks including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network are among the 70 channels that make up the bundle. Additionally, The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) is free for subscribers.

Every Hulu Live TV user is entitled to two simultaneous streams and unlimited storage on their cloud DVR. Users can increase their streaming capacity to three screens when they're on the road and unlimited displays at home for an extra $9.99 per month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Hulu Live TV is compatible with.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on FuboTV

The Fubo Pro package, which costs $94.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, includes access to every New York Knicks game that airs on MSG. Additionally, you can get NBA TV with the Sports Plus add-on for $11 to watch live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo has 90 stations, including all the major sports networks, such as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network.

Fubo subscribers can easily record up to 1000 hours to their Cloud DVR, and they can watch up to 10 shows at the same time.

Fubo works with many devices to watch the New York Knicks NBA games. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. However, please keep in mind that Fubo does not allow streaming on PSP and Nintendo platforms.

How to watch New York Knicks NBA games live on MAX

Max's $9.99-a-month B/R Sports Add-On plan lets you watch any New York Knicks game on TNT. Unfortunately, this add-on is not charged extra for a short time and comes with the normal Max subscription. Prices for Max plans start at $9.99 a month.

You can watch Knicks games on TNT as part of the Max B/R Sports Add-On package. You can also watch NHL games, some NCAA March Madness games, and U.S. soccer events.

Max lets you watch Knicks games on a lot of different devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Please keep in mind, though, that Max does not allow streaming on Nintendo platforms.