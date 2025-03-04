How to watch today’s Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to take place on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the Bulls' home turf. Cleveland hopes to continue their winning run of seven games on the road.

The Bulls, who have a 3-10 record, have had difficulty in the Central Division. But with an average of 35.3 defensive rebounds per game, they are second in the NBA, led by Nikola Vucevic, who pulls down 7.9 per game.

Cleveland has a 9-1 mark against Central Division rivals and has controlled divisional games. The Cavaliers' defense, which holds opponents to 45.3% shooting and gives up only 111.6 points per game, places them fifth across the Eastern Conference.

Chicago makes 15.9 three-pointers on average per game, which is 2.7 greater than Cleveland's average of 13.2. The Cavaliers score 123.1 points each game on offense, which is 2.7 greater than the Bulls' 120.4 points per game.

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in an exciting NBA game on March 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Chicago Bulls team news

For the Bulls, Josh Giddey scores an average of 13.2 points, grabs 7.5 rebounds, and provides 6.6 assists per contest.

Coby White has been scoring 17.4 points and dishing out 4.0 assists on average every ten games.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Nikola Vucevic Calf injury Out PF, Patrick Williams Knee injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

For the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley delivers 18.6 points, collects 9.3 rebounds, provides 3.1 assists, and produces 1.6 blocks per contest.

Ty Jerome's average over the past ten games has been 14.5 points, 1.5 steals, and 3.2 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Donovan Mitchell Rest Out

Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls have split, with Cleveland taking the last two and Chicago winning the three prior to that. The Cavaliers, who had won 119-113, dominated offensively in their most recent meeting on November 6 and won 144-126. But prior to both games, the Bulls defeated Cleveland twice during October, winning 116–112 on October 9 and an exciting 139–137 on October 19. Additionally, Chicago won 132-123 in February. With both sides demonstrating their ability to score at an elevated level, the game is anticipated to be competitive, given this history. The Cavaliers may have the advantage due to their recent success and solid division record, but the Bulls' propensity for close games points to a close matchup.

Date Results Nov 6, 2024 Cavaliers 144-126 Bulls Nov 12, 2024 Cavaliers 119-113 Bulls Oct 19, 2024 Bulls 139-137 Cavaliers Oct 09, 2024 Bulls 116-112 Cavaliers Feb 29, 2024 Bulls 132-123 Cavaliers

