How to watch Buffalo vs Troy NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo vs Troy NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Buffalo Bulls are scheduled to battle with the Troy Trojans to start a thrilling National Invitation Tournament on April 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Bulls enter the contest with a stellar 15-1 record in non-conference competition and a 14-6 mark in MAC competition. Buffalo, who are well-known for their quick-paced style, lead all collegiate basketball teams in fast break points scored (18.8) per game. However, Troy has a 14-6 mark in Sun Belt action. The Trojans, who rank eighth within the conference with a three-point shooting percentage of 30.3%, have had trouble shooting from beyond the arc, though.

Troy gives up 73.1 points per game, while Buffalo scores 73.5 points on average. Troy's offense, on the opposite side, has been phenomenal, scoring 80.0 points every game, 19.4 more than Buffalo's 60.6 points a game.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. Buffalo defeated them 80-78 on November 4 in their last meeting. Briana Peguero led the Trojans with 15 points, while Chellia Watson topped the Bulls with 28.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Bulls vs Troy Trojans NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bulls vs Troy Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Buffalo Bulls will face the Troy Trojans in an exciting NCAAW game on April 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York.

Date April 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Alumni Arena Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bulls vs Troy Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Buffalo Bulls and the Troy Trojans live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Buffalo Bulls team news

Chellia Watson leads the Bulls in scoring with 20.6 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds each game.

Terah Harness has contributed from long range in the last ten games, averaging 0.9 three-pointers per game.

Troy Trojans team news

Zay Dyer averages 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Briana Peguero has averaged 14.4 points during her last ten games.

Buffalo Bulls and Troy Trojans head-to-head record

Buffalo defeated Troy 80-78 in their last head-to-head game on November 4, 2024, Supporters should anticipate another fiercely contested contest in this National Invitation Tournament clash. Both sides demonstrated their ability to score goals quickly, with Troy remaining competitive the entire time and Buffalo depending on Chellia Watson's scoring surge. This game might come down to the ultimate possessions once more, considering how tight their last encounter was. Buffalo might have the advantage if they can manage the pace and take advantage of their fast-break opportunities. But this time, the Trojans have the means to change the course due to Troy's powerful offense and impressive rebounding from Zay Dyer.

Date Results Nov 04, 2024 Buffalo 80-78 Troy

More NBA news and coverage