How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Bucks score a little more than the Warriors, scoring 114.6 points per game, which is 12th in the league. The Warriors average 111.9 points, placing them 18th.

Golden State is marginally superior at 111.9 points per game (10th), while Milwaukee is quite close at 112.9 points each game (14th).

The greatest disparity, though, is in shooting efficiency: Golden State only manages 44.5% (26th across the league), while Milwaukee has an outstanding 48.0% percentage for field goals (7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA battle on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, February 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Damian Lillard averages 7.5 assists every game but also commits 2.8 turnovers in 36.4 minutes of action.

Brook Lopez is averaging 1.92 blocks each game.

Bobby Portis has averaged 13.9 points during 25.1 minutes across 43 games.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Giannis Antetokounmpo Calf injury Out SG, Pat Connaughton Calf injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Jimmy Butler averages 25.0 points a game on a remarkable 58.3% shooting percentage and converts 84.6% of his free throws.

Kevon Looney averages 6.9 rebounds every game, with 3.0 of those being on the offensive side.

Stephen Curry averages 6.1 assists each game but also commits 3.0 turnovers during 32.0 minutes of the game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have won handily in each of their last five head-to-head meetings, which have been very evenly matched. Milwaukee defeated the Bucks 129-118 on January 14 of this season, while the Warriors crushed them 125-90 in their most recent match on March 7, 2024. In the distant past, Golden State defeated Milwaukee 125-116 in the month of March 2023 while the Bucks easily defeated them 128-111 in December 2022. Despite their shooting difficulties this season, the Warriors were able to defeat Milwaukee in March 2022 with a 122-109 victory. The game might go either way based on these tendencies, but until the Warriors' backcourt, led by Stephen Curry, can put on another strong showing like in their most recent resounding victory, the Bucks may have an advantage due to their greater offensive depth and field goal efficiency.

Date Results Mar 07, 2024 Warriors 125-90 Bucks Jan 14, 2024 Bucks 129-118 Warriors Mar 12, 2023 Warriors 125-116 Bucks Dec 14, 2022 Bucks 128-111 Warriors Mar 13, 2022 Warriors 122-109 Bucks

