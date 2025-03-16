Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start a high-voltage NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are ranked fourth in terms of points per game (119.7), bring a potent offensive force to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in 12th place with 114.8 points per game.

The Thunder are clearly superior defensively, giving up only 107.2 points per game (2nd in the league), while the Bucks give up 112.4 points per game (12th).

Both teams are effective scorers, with Milwaukee hitting 48.2% from the field (5th) and Oklahoma City coming in second at 47.9% (8th).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on March 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date March 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes to the Bucks with 30.5 points per game on a remarkable 60.3% shooting percentage and a free-throw rate of 59.4%.

Damian Lillard averages 2.9 turnovers over 36.2 minutes per game, with 7.2 assists each game.

Brook Lopez leads the team's defense with 1.94 blocks per game.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, Tyler Smith Back injury Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32.8 points on 52.5% shooting and has a strong 90.0 percent free-throw shooting accuracy.

Isaiah Hartenstein gets 11.1 rebounds every game, with 2.9 coming from offense and 8.2 coming from defense.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aaron Wiggins Illness Day-to-Day C, Chet Holmgren Rest Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won three of their previous five meetings with the Milwaukee Bucks, including a decisive 125-96 victory on the fourth of February 2025, have dominated recent meetings. The Bucks' victories during this run have been in games with lower scoring totals, indicating that they perform best when they slow down the game and tighten their defense. The Bucks will need outstanding games from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to stay competitive against the Thunder, who are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and have one of the greatest defenses in the league. Milwaukee has a chance if they can manage the pace and take advantage of their efficiency, but another high-scoring Oklahoma City victory appears inevitable if the Thunder set the pace.

Date Results Feb 04, 2025 Thunder 125-96 Bucks Dec 18, 2024 Bucks 97-81 Thunder Apr 13, 2024 Thunder 125-107 Bucks Mar 25, 2024 Bucks 118-93 Thunder Oct 18, 2023 Thunder 124-101 Bucks

