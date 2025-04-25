How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers to open the thrilling Game 3 of the Playoffs round 1 on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead the Bucks 2-0 in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
This season, Milwaukee's record against teams in the Eastern Conference is 31-21. With an average of 10 defensive rebounds every game, Antetokounmpo helps the Bucks rank second within the East with 35.1 rebounds per game.
The Pacers, meanwhile, have a 29–22 record when facing the East. Due to Mathurin's 4.5 average, Indiana is fifth throughout the league, averaging 17.5 fast break points every game, showing their proficiency in transition.
This season, the Bucks shoot an average of 48.6% from the field, which is just higher than the Pacers' usual field goal percentage of 47.4%. Conversely, Indiana shoots an average of 48.8%, which is higher than the 45.7% opponents usually achieve while facing Milwaukee's defense.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying NBA game on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Date
April 25, 2025
Tip-off Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Fiserv Forum
Location
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers live on:
- TV channel: ESPN U
- Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Milwaukee Bucks team news
Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.
Kevin Porter Jr. has averaged 13.9 points, 1.5 steals, and 4.4 assists per game over the past ten games.
Milwaukee Bucks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, Tyler Smith
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
Indiana Pacers team news
Pascal Siakam is leading the Pacers with 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Tyrese Haliburton has scored an average of 14.2 points in his last ten games.
Indiana Pacers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
C, Isaiah Jackson
Calf injury
Out for season
Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record
The Indiana Pacers seem to have the advantage going into this game compared to the Milwaukee Bucks based on the last five head-to-head meetings. With victories of 123-115 on April 23rd and a decisive 117-98 on April 19th, the Pacers have taken three game, including both of their postseason games thus far. Indiana defeated the Bucks 115-114 on March 12th and the Buks beat the Pacers 126-119 on March 16th and January 1st by scores of 120-122, respectively. Milwaukee will need a strong showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo and improved defensive action, while the Pacers have shown that they can dominate and close close games when their attack is in rhythm. Indiana has a good chance of extending the series lead if the current pattern continues.
Date
Results
Apr 23, 2025
Pacers 123-115 Bucks
Apr 19, 2025
Pacers 117-98 Bucks
Mar 16, 2025
Bucks 126-119 Pacers
Mar 12, 2025
Pacers 115-114 Bucks
Jan 01, 2025
Bucks 120-112 Pacers