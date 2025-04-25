This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game TwoGetty Images Sport
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers to open the thrilling Game 3 of the Playoffs round 1 on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead the Bucks 2-0 in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

This season, Milwaukee's record against teams in the Eastern Conference is 31-21. With an average of 10 defensive rebounds every game, Antetokounmpo helps the Bucks rank second within the East with 35.1 rebounds per game.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have a 29–22 record when facing the East. Due to Mathurin's 4.5 average, Indiana is fifth throughout the league, averaging 17.5 fast break points every game, showing their proficiency in transition.

This season, the Bucks shoot an average of 48.6% from the field, which is just higher than the Pacers' usual field goal percentage of 47.4%. Conversely, Indiana shoots an average of 48.8%, which is higher than the 45.7% opponents usually achieve while facing Milwaukee's defense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers in an electrifying NBA game on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date

April 25, 2025

Tip-off Time

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Venue

Fiserv Forum

Location

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

  • TV channel: ESPN U
  • Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. has averaged 13.9 points, 1.5 steals, and 4.4 assists per game over the past ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PF, Tyler Smith

Ankle injury

Day-to-Day

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam is leading the Pacers with 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Haliburton has scored an average of 14.2 points in his last ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

C, Isaiah Jackson

Calf injury

Out for season

Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers seem to have the advantage going into this game compared to the Milwaukee Bucks based on the last five head-to-head meetings. With victories of 123-115 on April 23rd and a decisive 117-98 on April 19th, the Pacers have taken three game, including both of their postseason games thus far. Indiana defeated the Bucks 115-114 on March 12th and the Buks beat the Pacers 126-119 on March 16th and January 1st by scores of 120-122, respectively. Milwaukee will need a strong showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo and improved defensive action, while the Pacers have shown that they can dominate and close close games when their attack is in rhythm. Indiana has a good chance of extending the series lead if the current pattern continues.

Date

Results

Apr 23, 2025

Pacers 123-115 Bucks

Apr 19, 2025

Pacers 117-98 Bucks

Mar 16, 2025

Bucks 126-119 Pacers

Mar 12, 2025

Pacers 115-114 Bucks

Jan 01, 2025

Bucks 120-112 Pacers

Advertisement