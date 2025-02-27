How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on February 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Denver hopes to continue its winning run of four games on the road.

The Bucks are 20-9 at home and sixth throughout the Eastern Conference for team defense, giving up only 112.4 points per game and limiting competitors to 45.1% shooting.

Denver has a strong road record (18-11) and has performed well in close games (8-4 in one-possession games).

Denver's average of 116.0 points per game is 2.1 more than Milwaukee's average of 113.9 points. Milwaukee's shooting percentage this season is 45.1%, but the Nuggets are hitting an amazing 50.9% from the field, which is 5.8% higher.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on February 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date February 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31 points, and 12 rebounds, with 5.8 assists a contest.

Damian Lillard has averaged 19.8 points with 5.5 assists per game over the past ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Pat Connaughton Calf injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokić is averaging 29.2 points, 10.4 assists, and 12.6 rebounds, with 1.8 steals a game, which is an impressive stat for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray has contributed 22.1 points in addition to 5.3 assists per game over the past ten games.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, DaRon Holmes II: Achilles injury Out for season PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Nuggets and the Bucks have split victories in their last five games, with Denver emerging victorious in three of them, including a resounding 136-100 triumph in early 2022 and a resounding 129-106 victory in March 2023. Milwaukee, on the other hand, demonstrated their ability to slow down Denver's potent offense on February 13 by winning 112-95.

With Jamal Murray performing well and Nikola Jokić averaging triple-doubles, the Nuggets will try to take advantage of Milwaukee's defense, which has let them shoot well in previous games.

For the Bucks, who have had difficulty at home, Giannis Antetokounmpo's domination and Damian Lillard's strategy will be crucial. Milwaukee's defensive prowess and Denver's recent road success suggest that this game might be fiercely contested and possibly come down to late-game action.

Date Results Feb 13, 2024 Bucks 112-95 Nuggets Jan 30, 2024 Nuggets 113-107 Bucks Mar 26, 2023 Nuggets 129-106 Bucks Jan 26, 2023 Bucks 107-99 Nuggets Jan 31, 2022 Nuggets 136-100 Bucks

