How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on February 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Denver hopes to continue its winning run of four games on the road.
The Bucks are 20-9 at home and sixth throughout the Eastern Conference for team defense, giving up only 112.4 points per game and limiting competitors to 45.1% shooting.
Denver has a strong road record (18-11) and has performed well in close games (8-4 in one-possession games).
Denver's average of 116.0 points per game is 2.1 more than Milwaukee's average of 113.9 points. Milwaukee's shooting percentage this season is 45.1%, but the Nuggets are hitting an amazing 50.9% from the field, which is 5.8% higher.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on February 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Date
February 27, 2025
Tip-off Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Fiserv Forum
Location
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio
Milwaukee Bucks team news
Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31 points, and 12 rebounds, with 5.8 assists a contest.
Damian Lillard has averaged 19.8 points with 5.5 assists per game over the past ten games.
Milwaukee Bucks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Pat Connaughton
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokić is averaging 29.2 points, 10.4 assists, and 12.6 rebounds, with 1.8 steals a game, which is an impressive stat for the Nuggets.
Jamal Murray has contributed 22.1 points in addition to 5.3 assists per game over the past ten games.
Denver Nuggets Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, DaRon Holmes II:
Achilles injury
Out for season
PF, Vlatko Cancar
Knee injury
Out
Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record
The Nuggets and the Bucks have split victories in their last five games, with Denver emerging victorious in three of them, including a resounding 136-100 triumph in early 2022 and a resounding 129-106 victory in March 2023. Milwaukee, on the other hand, demonstrated their ability to slow down Denver's potent offense on February 13 by winning 112-95.
With Jamal Murray performing well and Nikola Jokić averaging triple-doubles, the Nuggets will try to take advantage of Milwaukee's defense, which has let them shoot well in previous games.
For the Bucks, who have had difficulty at home, Giannis Antetokounmpo's domination and Damian Lillard's strategy will be crucial. Milwaukee's defensive prowess and Denver's recent road success suggest that this game might be fiercely contested and possibly come down to late-game action.
Date
Results
Feb 13, 2024
Bucks 112-95 Nuggets
Jan 30, 2024
Nuggets 113-107 Bucks
Mar 26, 2023
Nuggets 129-106 Bucks
Jan 26, 2023
Bucks 107-99 Nuggets
Jan 31, 2022
Nuggets 136-100 Bucks