How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin a high-voltage NBA action on March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Milwaukee hopes to end their three-game losing run.

The Bucks, who average 114.6 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the floor, are eighth across the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 home record.

As of now, the Lakers are ninth across the Western Conference. They are 15-16 on the road and score 112.9 points a game on average while hitting 48.0% of the time.

Milwaukee's three-point shooting percentage of 14.1 per game is marginally higher than Los Angeles's of 13.3. The Lakers have a 48.0% field goal shooting percentage, which is 2.7% better than the Bucks' 45.3% shooting percentage this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA battle on March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30.7 points, grabs 12.1 rebounds, and hands out 5.9 assists per game.

Damian Lillard has been making 3.0 three-pointers per game during his last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Tyler Smith Back injury Day-to-Day SF, Chris Livingston Illness Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Dalton Knecht scores 9.2 points and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.

Luka Doncic has scored 25 points and grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game over the last 10 games.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jaxson Hayes Knee injury Day-to-Day SF, LeBron James Leg injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Lakers had dominated previous encounters with the Bucks, winning three of their last five meetings, including a 123-122 victory earlier that month and a close 128-124 triumph on March 27, 2024.

Los Angeles defeated Milwaukee 107-102 in their most recent meeting on the eleventh of October, 2024, demonstrating their propensity to win close games. On the 16th of October 2023, the Bucks defeated the team 108-97, and in February 2023, they defeated the team 115-106.

Given this history, it is reasonable to anticipate another fiercely contested matchup in which the Lakers demonstrate their ability to surpass Milwaukee in high-scoring contests.

The Lakers' effectiveness from the field could have a significant role in the outcome, but the Bucks, desperate to end a three-game losing streak, will turn to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to step up.

Date Results Oct 11, 2024 Lakers 107-102 Bucks Mar 27, 2024 Lakers 128-124 Bucks Mar 09, 2024 Lakers 123-122 Bucks Oct 16, 2023 Bucks 108-97 Lakers Feb 10, 2023 Bucks 115-106 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage