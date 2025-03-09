How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Cleveland wants to defeat Milwaukee in order to continue their winning streak of 13 games.

The Bucks have a 26-17 performance against teams in the Eastern Conference and have a poor record in games that are settled by three points or less, going 5-7 in those contests.

The Cavaliers have a 10-1 record and have trounced their Central Division opponents. With an average of 51.0 points per game, they are sixth throughout the Eastern Conference in terms of points in the paint, with Evan Mobley dominating the pack with 11.9 points.

Milwaukee makes 14.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally more than Cleveland's 13.2 average. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, outperform the Bucks in terms of three-point shooting, averaging 16.1 per game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will battle each other in an epic NBA game on March 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Damian Lillard, who averages 25.5 points a game for the Bucks, is shooting 45.4%.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.3 points per game over the past ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Pete Nance Ankle injury Day-to-Day SG, Gary Trent Jr. Knee injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

For the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 3.1 assists, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest.

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 23.7 points per game over the past ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

No injuries

Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Cleveland has controlled the series, defeating Milwaukee four times in a row after losing the first meeting, according to their last five matchups. Three close wins by two points or less are just one example of how the Cavaliers have continuously outperformed the Bucks. Their most recent victory, 124-101, demonstrated their ability to dominate the game on both sides of the court. Cleveland's balanced assault might give them the advantage once more, with Donovan Mitchell delivering scoring firepower and Evan Mobley controlling the paint. But with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the forefront, Milwaukee is still a threat, and they have an opportunity to end the losing skid if they can improve defensively and make the most of their three-point shooting. A close game is to be expected, although Cleveland appears to have the advantage based on their recent victory over the Bucks.

Date Results Dec 21, 2024 Cavaliers 124-101 Bucks Nov 05, 2024 Cavaliers 116-114 Bucks Nov 03, 2024 Cavaliers 114-113 Bucks Jan 27, 2024 Cavaliers 112-100 Bucks Jan 25, 2024 Bucks 126-116 Cavaliers

