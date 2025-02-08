How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Milwaukee is 22-16 against teams in the Eastern Conference, scoring 114.2 points on average and surpassing rivals by 1.6 points each game.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, is 4-2 in games settled by less than four points and 14-17 against Eastern Division groups.

The Bucks shot 14.4 three-pointers a game, which is marginally more than the 76ers' 13.6 average. Conversely, Philadelphia makes 12.8 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.2 less compared to the 14.0 that the Bucks give up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an epic NBA game on February 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, and 12.2 rebounds, with 5.9 assists in a game.

Gary Trent Jr. has made 2.8 three-pointers on average during his last ten games.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Liam Robbins Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Pat Connaughton Calf injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 32.8 points during his previous 10 games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is leading the 76ers with 14.3 points, and 6.5 rebounds, with 1.5 steals per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Guerschon Yabusele Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Jared McCain Meniscus injury Out for season

Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Bucks have won all five of their previous encounters with the Philadelphia 76ers, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. The Bucks won 123-109 in their most recent meeting on the 20th of January 2025, after winning 124-109 in October. Giannis Antetokounmpo's strong presence leads Milwaukee's offensive firepower, as evidenced by their consistent scoring, which has seen them top 114 scores in each of those games. Only one game during this run has been settled by a single point, indicating that Philadelphia has had difficulty holding the Bucks in check. Although Tyrese Maxey's recent scoring run may help the 76ers stay competitive, Milwaukee appears to have the advantage going into this game based on their past performance.

Date Results Jan 20, 2025 Bucks 123-109 76ers Oct 24, 2024 Bucks 124-109 76ers Mar 15, 2024 Bucks 114-105 76ers Feb 25, 2024 Bucks 119-98 76ers Oct 27, 2023 Bucks 118-117 76ers

