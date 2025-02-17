How to watch today’s Bucknell vs Lehigh NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bucknell vs Lehigh NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Bucknell Bison will face off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks to start a thrilling NCAAM action on February 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this game, Noah Williamson had a fantastic game, scoring 24 points in the Bison's 75-69 victory over Lafayette.

Bucknell has a 9-3 home-court record and has been dominant there. They have, however, performed poorly in close games, losing 1-2 in matches that settled by lower than four points. However, Lehigh is 5-9 in the Patriot League and has 13.0 assists each game, which is seventh in the league. Ben Knostman leads the team with 2.7 assists per game.

This season, Bucknell is hitting 45.5% from the field, which is just higher than the 44.6% Lehigh lets opponents shoot. Lehigh, meanwhile, makes 8.1 three-pointers on average per game, which is only 0.3 less than what Bucknell gives up to opponents.

Bucknell Bison vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Bucknell Bison will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in an epic NCAAM battle on February 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Sojka Pavilion, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Date February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Sojka Pavilion Location Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

How to watch Bucknell Bison vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bucknell Bison and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Bucknell Bison vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Bucknell Bison team news

Noah Williamson averages 16.9 points including 7.5 rebounds per game, which ranks him first among the Bison in terms of scoring and rebounds.

Josh Bascoe contributes 15.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. Additionally, he makes 2.0 three-pointers per game from beyond the arc.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks team news

Tyler Whitney-Sidney averages 13.5 points per game, adds 3.4 rebounds, and dishes out 1.7 assists.

Hank Alvey averages 4.6 rebounds per game, and 6.9 points, including 0.9 assists.

Cam Gillus averages 1.6 threes per game.

Bucknell Bison and Lehigh Mountain Hawks head-to-head record

Lehigh has dominated recent encounters with Bucknell, winning four of their past five matches, including a close victory of 66-64 earlier this season. The Lehigh has continuously managed to defeat the Bison, and their defense has been crucial in minimizing Bucknell's offensive production. But Bucknell's one victory during this run, an 86-80 triumph in January 2024, demonstrated that when their attack is strong, they can overcome Lehigh's defense. Bucknell will want to take advantage of their home-court benefit, in which they are 9-3 this season, with Noah Williamson in excellent form after posting 16.9 points as well as 7.5 rebounds during the last 10 games. Lehigh will try to maintain their domination in this game, driven by Cam Gillus' perimeter shooting and Tyler Whitney-Sidney's consistent scoring. With Lehigh having a minor psychological advantage, another close contest may be imminent given Lehigh's success in close games against Bucknell.

Date Results Jan 03, 2025 Lehigh 66-64 Bucknell Feb 13, 2024 Lehigh 71-63 Bucknell Jan 11, 2024 Bucknell 86-80 Lehigh Feb 23, 2023 Lehigh 78-62 Bucknell Jan 06, 2023 Lehigh 72-64 Bucknell

