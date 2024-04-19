Brighton Women vs Everton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Everton Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women will have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to three games in the Women's Super League (WSL) when they host Everton Ladies at the Amex on Friday night.

The hosts are sitting in eighth position and two points behind seventh-placed Aston Villa after picking up seven points from their last four games, while the visitors currently occupy tenth place in the standings with 15 points after 18 rounds of action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women kick-off time

Date: Friday, 19 Apr, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm EST Venue: American Express Stadium (Amex Stadium)

The match will be played at American Express Stadium on Friday, 19 April 2024, with kick-off at 2:00 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Everton Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

Brighton defender Dejana Stefanovic is closing in on a return to fitness following a long-term back injury, but Friday's contest may come a tad bit early for her return to action. Norway international centre-back Maria Thorisdottir could return to the mix after being forced to sit out the last two games due to a foot injury.

Midfielder Vicky Losada will be out for this as she's set to serve a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation. Elisabeth Terland will continue to offer one of Brighton's main goal threats, having scored 12 times in 18 league matches this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; Li, Bergsvand, Carabali, Pattinson; Pinto, Losada, Zigiotti Olme; Terland, Haley, Robinson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Everton Women team news

Everton will be without the services of Karoline Olesen, who has missed the last five games through injury. Martina Piemonte has pulled out of the starting XI for the last two matches, but she could be in the frame for a starting place for Friday's contest at the Amex.

Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; Payne, Vanhaevermaet, Stenevik, Hope; Galli, Bennison, Kuhl, Wheeler, Bissell; Snoeijs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Ramsey, Kirby Defenders: Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard, Stenevik Midfielders: Kühl, Galli, Bennison, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Moe Wold, Hope, Bissell, Olesen, Hart, Clarke, Isabella Hobson, Settle Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Madsen, Sørensen, Payne, Beever-Jones, Wilding

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/10/23 Everton Women 1-2 Brighton The FA Women's Super League 21/05/23 Everton Women 2-1 Brighton The FA Women's Super League 19/04/23 Brighton 3-2 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League 08/05/22 Brighton 1-1 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League 07/11/21 Everton Women 0-1 Brighton The FA Women's Super League

