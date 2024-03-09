Everton Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Everton Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of booking their ticket in the FA Women's League Cup final, Chelsea take on Everton in the Women's FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

This is Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' final season in charge before she takes over as manager of the United States, and beating Man City 1-0 in midweek means a quadruple remains a possibility.

They lead the WSL, have reached the League Cup final, and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Getting into the FA Cup semi-final is another step towards giving Hayes the perfect send-off. Standing in their way in the FA Cup are an Everton side, who whilst tenth in the WSL, will take solace from a resilient performance against second-placed City at the weekend.

Everton Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Walton Hall Park

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park on Sunday, March 8, 2024, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer ad The FA Player in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

Everton may have to cope without the services of Sara Holmgaard, Karen Holmgaard, Emily Ramsey and Katrine Veje due to various injury concerns.

Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan, Stenevik; Hope, Wheeler, Kuhl, Galli; Payne, Madsen; Piemonte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Ramsey, Kirby Defenders: Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard, Stenevik Midfielders: Kühl, Galli, Bennison, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Moe Wold, Hope, Bissell, Olesen, Hart, Clarke, Isabella Hobson, Settle Forwards: Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Madsen, Sørensen, Payne, Beever-Jones, Wilding

Chelsea FC Women team news

USA forward Mia Fishel will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on recent international duty.

Millie Bright, Sam Kerr and Aniek Nouwen will also be absent due to injury, while Maren Mjelde is a major doubt.

Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Kirby, Reiten; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 05/02/24 Chelsea FC Women 3-3 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League 12/11/23 Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 07/05/23 Chelsea FC Women 7-0 Everton Women The FA Women's Super League 16/10/22 Everton Women 1-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League

