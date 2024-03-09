This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FA Cup
Abhinav Sharma

Everton Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Everton Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of booking their ticket in the FA Women's League Cup final, Chelsea take on Everton in the Women's FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

This is Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' final season in charge before she takes over as manager of the United States, and beating Man City 1-0 in midweek means a quadruple remains a possibility.

They lead the WSL, have reached the League Cup final, and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Getting into the FA Cup semi-final is another step towards giving Hayes the perfect send-off. Standing in their way in the FA Cup are an Everton side, who whilst tenth in the WSL, will take solace from a resilient performance against second-placed City at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date:Sunday, March 10, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm GMT
Venue:Walton Hall Park

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park on Sunday, March 8, 2024, with kick-off at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
The FA PlayerWatch here

The match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer ad The FA Player in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

Everton may have to cope without the services of Sara Holmgaard, Karen Holmgaard, Emily Ramsey and Katrine Veje due to various injury concerns.

Everton Ladies possible XI: Brosnan; Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan, Stenevik; Hope, Wheeler, Kuhl, Galli; Payne, Madsen; Piemonte.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Brosnan, Ramsey, Kirby
Defenders:Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard, Stenevik
Midfielders:Kühl, Galli, Bennison, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Moe Wold, Hope, Bissell, Olesen, Hart, Clarke, Isabella Hobson, Settle
Forwards:Duggan, Piemonte, Snoeijs, Madsen, Sørensen, Payne, Beever-Jones, Wilding

Chelsea FC Women team news

USA forward Mia Fishel will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on recent international duty.

Millie Bright, Sam Kerr and Aniek Nouwen will also be absent due to injury, while Maren Mjelde is a major doubt.

Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Kirby, Reiten; Ramirez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan, Bjorn
Midfielders:Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd
Forwards:James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch (Result)Competition
05/02/24Chelsea FC Women 3-3 Everton WomenThe FA Women's Super League
12/11/23Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea FC WomenThe FA Women's Super League
07/05/23Chelsea FC Women 7-0 Everton WomenThe FA Women's Super League
16/10/22Everton Women 1-3 Chelsea FC WomenThe FA Women's Super League

Useful links

