Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-placed Arsenal Women are set to take on Brighton Women in Sunday's Women's Super League game at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley.

Jonas Eidevall's side will be aiming for a sixth win on the trot in all competitions following a 6-2 league win at Leicester City, while the Seagulls look to progress towards the top half of the table after defeating Manchester City 1-0 last Sunday.

Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on November 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton Women team news

Lee Geum-min would be pushing for a start after scoring the winner against Man City, while Madison Haley remains a doubt after missing that game.

However, Elisabeth Terland is likely to continue as the main center-forward, while Colombian defender Jocelyn Carabali can be entrusted to help out at the back.

Brighton Women possible XI: Baggaley; Li, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali, Kullberg; Robinson, Zigiotti Olme, Losada, Bremer; Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabali, Kullberg, Mengwen, Rule, Mitchell Midfielders: Losada, Sarri, Hawkesby, Symonds, Stefanovic, Robinson, Pinto Forwards: Bremer, Geum-Min, Olme, Terland, Haley, Lane

Arsenal Women team news

Among those who missed the trip to Leicester, Laia Codina, Jen Beattie, Kim Little, Lia Walti and Vivianne Miedema will all need a once-over.

Despite recording her name on the scoresheet in her last three outings, Stina Blackstenius may not be able to displace Alessia Russo from from the outset.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Lacasse, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Wienroither, Codina, Ilestedt, Goldie Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 10, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 Arsenal Women's Super League September 16, 2022 Arsenal 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women's Super League March 13, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Arsenal Women's Super League January 27, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women's Super League October 31, 2021 Arsenal 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women's FA Cup

