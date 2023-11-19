Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Second-placed Arsenal Women are set to take on Brighton Women in Sunday's Women's Super League game at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley.
Jonas Eidevall's side will be aiming for a sixth win on the trot in all competitions following a 6-2 league win at Leicester City, while the Seagulls look to progress towards the top half of the table after defeating Manchester City 1-0 last Sunday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Broadfield Stadium
The Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will be played at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on November 19 in the United States (US).
How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brighton Women team news
Lee Geum-min would be pushing for a start after scoring the winner against Man City, while Madison Haley remains a doubt after missing that game.
However, Elisabeth Terland is likely to continue as the main center-forward, while Colombian defender Jocelyn Carabali can be entrusted to help out at the back.
Brighton Women possible XI: Baggaley; Li, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali, Kullberg; Robinson, Zigiotti Olme, Losada, Bremer; Terland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Evrard, Baggaley, Startup
|Defenders:
|Thorisdottir, Pattinson, Bergsvand, Carabali, Kullberg, Mengwen, Rule, Mitchell
|Midfielders:
|Losada, Sarri, Hawkesby, Symonds, Stefanovic, Robinson, Pinto
|Forwards:
|Bremer, Geum-Min, Olme, Terland, Haley, Lane
Arsenal Women team news
Among those who missed the trip to Leicester, Laia Codina, Jen Beattie, Kim Little, Lia Walti and Vivianne Miedema will all need a once-over.
Despite recording her name on the scoresheet in her last three outings, Stina Blackstenius may not be able to displace Alessia Russo from from the outset.
Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti; Lacasse, Maanum, Foord; Russo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams
|Defenders:
|Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Wienroither, Codina, Ilestedt, Goldie
|Midfielders:
|Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 10, 2023
|Brighton & Hove Albion 0-4 Arsenal
|Women's Super League
|September 16, 2022
|Arsenal 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Women's Super League
|March 13, 2022
|Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Arsenal
|Women's Super League
|January 27, 2022
|Arsenal 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Women's Super League
|October 31, 2021
|Arsenal 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Women's FA Cup