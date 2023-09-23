Brentford vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brentford and Everton will both be aiming to bounce back from a defeat when they meet in a Premier League match on Saturday.
The Bees suffered their first loss of the season as they were beaten by a solitary goal by Newcastle United at St. James' Park last weekend.
On the other hand, after losing by the same margin to Arsenal, Everton will be eyeing their first league win of the season when they make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.
Brentford vs Everton kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Gtech Community Stadium
The Premier League match between Brentford and Everton will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).
The game will be shown live on Sling TV, NBC, Peacock, UNIVERSO and fuboTV in the United States.
Team news & squads
Brentford team news
Left-back Rico Henry is suspected to have picked up a season-ending ACL injury in the Newcastle loss, apart from Ben Mee and Mikkel Damsgaard who may need to pass late fitness tests.
Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva would also remain sidelined with should and thigh injuries respectively, but Kristoffer Ajer is available for selection.
Ivan Toney is banned, while Neal Maupay is ineligible to face his parent club.
Frank is likely to throw in Kevin Schade as part of the front three.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgarrd
|Forwards:
|Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Ghoddos
Everton team news
Toffees boss Sean Dyche should have Dominic Calvert-Lewin available for selection, but Beto is well expected to start up front.
It will not be until another few weeks until Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman return to action, with Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes also ruled out for Saturday's game.
The lineup is likely to remain the same from the Arsenal loss, with Jarrad Branthwaite in charge of the back four.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Danjuma, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil; Beto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan, Crellin
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Dobbin
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 11, 2023
|Everton 1-0 Brentford
|Premier League
|Aug 27, 2022
|Brentford 1-1 Everton
|Premier League
|May 15, 2022
|Everton 2-3 Brentford
|Premier League
|Feb 5, 2022
|Everton 4-1 Brentford
|FA Cup
|Nov 28, 2021
|Brentford 1-0 Everton
|Premier League
