Brentford vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford and Everton will both be aiming to bounce back from a defeat when they meet in a Premier League match on Saturday.

The Bees suffered their first loss of the season as they were beaten by a solitary goal by Newcastle United at St. James' Park last weekend.

On the other hand, after losing by the same margin to Arsenal, Everton will be eyeing their first league win of the season when they make the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Everton will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).

How to watch Brentford vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Sling TV, NBC, Peacock, UNIVERSO and fuboTV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Left-back Rico Henry is suspected to have picked up a season-ending ACL injury in the Newcastle loss, apart from Ben Mee and Mikkel Damsgaard who may need to pass late fitness tests.

Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva would also remain sidelined with should and thigh injuries respectively, but Kristoffer Ajer is available for selection.

Ivan Toney is banned, while Neal Maupay is ineligible to face his parent club.

Frank is likely to throw in Kevin Schade as part of the front three.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgarrd Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Ghoddos

Everton team news

Toffees boss Sean Dyche should have Dominic Calvert-Lewin available for selection, but Beto is well expected to start up front.

It will not be until another few weeks until Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman return to action, with Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes also ruled out for Saturday's game.

The lineup is likely to remain the same from the Arsenal loss, with Jarrad Branthwaite in charge of the back four.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Danjuma, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, McNeil; Beto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan, Crellin Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, McNeil, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 11, 2023 Everton 1-0 Brentford Premier League Aug 27, 2022 Brentford 1-1 Everton Premier League May 15, 2022 Everton 2-3 Brentford Premier League Feb 5, 2022 Everton 4-1 Brentford FA Cup Nov 28, 2021 Brentford 1-0 Everton Premier League

Useful links