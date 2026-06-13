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World Cup
team-logoBrazil
New York/New Jersey Stadium
team-logoMorocco
Watch it on FS1Watch it on Fubo
Neil Bennett

FOX or FS1? What TV channel is Brazil vs Morocco on in the USA today?

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Morocco
Brazil
Morocco
World Cup

Is this pivotal fixture airing on your local broadcast network via FOX, or do you need to flip over to cable on FS1?

Match Detail

Information

Game

Brazil vs. Morocco

Kick-Off

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT

Stadium / City

Miami Stadium / Miami, Florida

TV Channel

FOX

Live stream the FOX Network on FuboStart 5 day free trial

READ MORE: Where to watch FWC2026

Brazil vs Morocco Live Stream

This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament across the channels, you can learn how to watch and live stream the FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FOX

While premium cable channels carry several group fixtures, the main broadcast network is the exclusive home for the tournament's most highly anticipated marquee matchups. Here are a few upcoming games scheduled for the main FOX channel over the next few days:

Date

Matchup

Group

Kick-Off (ET)

Jun 15

France vs. Senegal

Group C

3:00 PM

Jun 15

Belgium vs. Egypt

Group G

3:00 PM

Jun 16

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Group E

12:00 PM

Jun 16

England vs. Croatia

Group H

4:00 PM

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives to catch the FOX broadcast:

  • Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Brazil vs. Morocco without any upfront commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
  • Fox Sports App: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on the main FOX network, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna is one of the best ways to tune in completely free of charge. You won't need a cable subscription or an internet connection—just a standard antenna plugged straight into your television to catch this massive World Cup clash.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

Live stream the FOX Network on FuboStart 5 day free trial

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