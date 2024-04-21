Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Top-four chasers Borussia Dortmund resume their league campaign when they host freshly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Edin Terzic's side booked their ticket into the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2012-13 after their incredible 5-4 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Despite their exploits in the elite-tier European competition, they are not assured of participation in the same next year.

BVB are currently in a heated battle with RB Leipzig for a top-four spot, although there is now a big chance that both teams will get Champions League qualification as a result of the expanded tournament giving the best two performing nations an extra spot based on their coefficient rating from the previous season.

On the other hand, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have incredibly extended their unbeaten run to 44 matches in 2023-24 after Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw at West Ham United, making it the best streak of any European team without a loss.

Last weekend's spectacular 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen also secured the club's first-ever Bundesliga title, and they are now looking to go the entire season invincible, as well as adding the Europa League and DFB Pokal to their trophy collection.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on TV on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Sébastien Haller (ankle) are both ruled out for Dortmund with respective injury concerns, while Karim Adeyemi is suspended after his sending off last weekend. On the flip side, Donyell Malen may return here from a thigh injury.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Brazilian midfielder Arthur is close to returning from a thigh injury, while attacker Adam Hlozek is sidelined due to an ankle injury. Amine Adli is suspended for this one after collecting five yellow cards.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

