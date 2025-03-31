How to watch today's Boise State Broncos vs George Washington Colonials NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boise State vs George Washington NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

George Washington (21-12) will look to punch its ticket to the next round when it faces Boise State (24-10) in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown on Monday night in Las Vegas.

George Washington’s offense has been clicking down the stretch, but consistency remains a question mark. Two games ago, the Colonials put up 88 points in a seven-point victory over Fordham. However, they struggled in their most recent outing, managing just 65 points while surrendering 80 in a loss to George Mason.

Boise State enters the tournament with a chip on its shoulder after being left out of the NCAA Tournament—a snub that could impact their motivation. The Broncos edged New Mexico by three two games ago but stumbled against Colorado State, scoring just 56 points in a 13-point defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boise State Broncos vs. the George Washington Colonials NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs George Washington Colonials: Date and tip-off time

The Broncos and the Colonials will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs George Washington Colonials on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Broncos and the Colonials on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boise State Broncos team news & key performers

Boise State has been strong on defense, giving up just 66.1 points per game. The Broncos allow opponents to shoot 43.4% overall and 34.2% from deep. Tyson Degenhart paces the offense with 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Andrew Meadow chips in 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while Alvaro Cardenas runs the offense, averaging 11.7 points and seven assists.

George Washington Colonials news & key performers

Rafael Castro leads George Washington with 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. adds 11.1 points and 2.8 boards per game, while Darren Buchanan Jr. contributes 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Defensively, the Colonials have been solid, allowing 67.8 points per game while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. However, their recent defensive lapse against George Mason raises concerns.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage