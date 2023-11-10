Blackburn Rovers vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers will seek to break into the top-six in the 2023-24 Championship when they welcome Preston at Ewood Park on Friday.

At the same time, the visitors will be looking to close the gap between themselves and third-placed Leeds United.

Both Blackburn and Preston enter the tie on the back of victories over Norwich City and Coventry City, respectively, while Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have one less competition to play in following their recent Carabao Cup exit.

Blackburn vs Preston kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Blackburn vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

With Scott Wharton suspended on account of a straight red against Norwich, Tomasson will be looking toward either Harry Pickering or Lewis Travis to fill in at center-back.

This is because the traditional defenders Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam are out through injuries. Joe Rankin-Costello is also a doubt on account of a hamstring issue.

As a result, Callum Brittain may need to play as a left full-back, while Arnor Sigurdsson features a little further up.

Blackburn possible XI: Wahlstedt; Travis, Hill, Pickering, Brittain; Tronstad, A. Wharton; Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran; Dolan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton Defenders: Hill, Gamble, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello Midfielders: Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Bloxham, Dolan, Hedges Forwards: Gallagher, Ennis, Markanday, Telalovic, Leonard

Preston team news

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will welcome back Andrew Hughes from injury, although Kian Best would be in line in case Hughes does not start.

With no other injury concerns on the side, the rest of the XI should remain the same.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Osmajic, Frokjaer-Jensen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 22, 2023 Preston North End 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship December 10, 2022 Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Preston North End Championship April 25, 2022 Preston North End 1-4 Blackburn Rovers Championship December 4, 2021 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Preston North End Championship February 12, 2021 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Preston North End Championship

